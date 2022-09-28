The Pokémon Company made a phallic Pokémon and the internet is being the internet about it

Many Pokémon fans woke up this morning expecting a normal Wednesday, but The Pokémon Company had a different idea. Gone is the term “Hump Day” because we now live in the era of “Wiglett Wednesday.”

Video footage from the World Pokémon Ecological Society Webinar, which appeared on the Japanese section of The Pokémon Company’s website, showed a new species of Pokémon that resembled a Diglett, so many thought that it was a regional form of the original. Turns out that it actually is a completely new Pokémon for the Scarlet and Violet games that just has a similar appearance and a similar name.

According to Centro Leaks, this Pokémon is a covergent species, meaning that is unrelated to the original version but looks very similar. Indeed, Wiglett has a slightly different color, but it also can stretch up into the sky, making it look a bit phallic in appearance.

Wiglett was revealed and the internet went wild

As with any other phallic reference in video games, the internet went absolutely wild with memes and hilarious posts on social media.

GOOD MORNING IT IS WIGGLE WIGLETT WEDNESDAYpic.twitter.com/0Tlx5KhNSF — Out of Context Pokemon (@OoCPokemon) September 28, 2022

I’ve only had Wiglett for 3 hours but if anything happened to him I would k*ll everyone in this room and then myself pic.twitter.com/o2QGrwxti4 — Nick 😗✌️ (@MilkmanNick) September 28, 2022

In addition to immediately dubbing the day Wiglett Wednesday, many folks on the internet have made jokes about its phallic appearance, and some have even already made some quick fanart of the cute little guy.

Although more memes are being made as more people in the West wake up, people seem to be pretty enamored with the little wiggly worm Pokémon. The term is already trending on Twitter in the U.S., so those looking to partake in the memes and funny jokes will have an easy time finding it.