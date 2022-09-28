Pokémon Scarlet and Violet showcases a new species that looks a lot like Diglett—except it’s not

Looks like the leaks were real after all.

One of the Japanese sections of The Pokémon Company’s website, the World Pokémon Ecological Society, released a very unexpected showcase that revealed what looks like the newest Pokémon unveiled to the public so far, albeit with a familiar face.

Screengrabs taken and posted by Serebii show the new Pokémon to have a striking resemblance to the well-known first-generation Pokémon Diglett, except being blue-pink in color while also sprouting out of the ground to reveal its very long size, unlike regular Diglett.

With the two previous generations already familiarizing regional variants of Pokémon with its player base, it wouldn’t take a genius to deduce that the Pokémon revealed here is probably Paldean Diglett. While that is a good educated guess, it is most likely not the case.

Serebii Video: Footage of the new Pokémon, Wiglett, from the World Pokémon Ecological Society Webinar

Leaks that have surfaced months prior to this reveal have talked about a Diglett convergent species which would be Water type, and this Pokémon revealed seems to fit the description perfectly.

According to Centro Leaks in his tweet, convergent species are “a number of new Pokémon that look very similar to an old Pokémon. They are completely unrelated to their original counterpart but look pretty much the same, almost like a recolor.” He continues, explaining that convergent species “can have different typings. These species are based on the “Convergent Evolution” concept from biology.”

By the way, it looks like this is it for Regional Forms and Evolutions: those are the only ones according to the leakers.

Considering that Centro is a trusted source of insider information, we know that the Pokémon revealed is not going to be named Diglett, will have a different typing, ability, and even stats, while simply bearing resemblance to the original Diglett.

In a video posted by Serebii, the Pokémon is confirmed to be called Wiglett.