Fed up Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players are demanding refunds over growing pile of issues

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet hasn’t had the smoothest of launches despite dominating sales in some countries. The 2022 franchise follow-up has been rocked with performance issues from day one, and they’ve persisted ever after a patch.

But while some players claim Nintendo support has told them they’ve received no complaints about it, it hasn’t deterred many others from requesting refunds.

At the moment, Nintendo seems to be approving them—particularly for digital versions on the Nintendo eShop.

“I was just approved for a refund of my digital purchase of Pokémon Violet,” said one player. “If you bought this on the Nintendo eShop, just know you can call in and get a refund. They said it would be a one time exception to their digital refund policy. Truly sad, but at least I get my money back.”

“Just got approved for an eShop refund for my Pokémon Scarlet preorder. If you’re not liking the game, I urge you to do so as well,” said another. “A lot of people don’t know this, but Nintendo will, on rare circumstances, offer a one-time refund for you.”

Thousands of other frustrated Scarlet and Violet players upvoted their posts and hundreds more left comments—some of which confirmed they’d be seeking a refund, too.

Image via The Pokemon Company

How to refund Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on Nintendo eShop

The Nintendo eShop refund process is simple. It can be done via the Nintendo Customer Support page by initiating a chat with a customer support agent after selecting Nintendo Switch, Downloads and Digital Content, Nintendo eShop, and Refunds.

It’s unclear how strictly they’ll enforce the supposed ‘one-time exception’ policy mentioned above, but players seem to be having a lot of success after telling them their experience hasn’t been great.

As for whether the issues will be ironed out in a future patch, or if that’s even possible given how prevalent they’ve been, Game Freak has not yet confirmed plans.