Latest Pokémon News: Nintendo responds to Scarlet and Violet performance issues while fans frantically duplicate Shinies

Nintendo finally responded to the performance issues plaguing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, at least officially, after releasing a minor patch, and promised they’re working on a fix.

The patch focused on the release of Ranked Battle Series 1, which starts on Friday, Dec. 2 and runs until Tuesday, Jan. 31—and there are some Pokémon that trainers won’t be able to use.

Meanwhile, YouTuber PhillyBeatzU found a tried and true method for duplicating Shiny Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet. He claims it’s the easiest one yet, and players are pouncing on it!

In other news, The Pokémon Company registered trademarks for ‘Snow Hazard’ and ‘Clay Burst’ as names for Pokémon OCG sets, suggesting Generation IX cards will arrive in 2023.

Without further ado, let’s dive into it!

The silence has been broken

For the first time since Pokémon Scarlet and Violet released, Nintendo issued an official statement addressing the performance issues, and confirmed they’re working hard to find a solution.

It came alongside the release of Ver. 1.1.0.

“We are aware that players may encounter issues that affect the games’ performance. Our goal is always to give players a positive experience with our games, and we apologize for the inconvenience. We take the feedback from players seriously and are working on improvements to the games,” they said.

It was music to the ears of the millions who bought the Gen IX titles only to find performance has been lackluster in a lot of ways, and not because of their hardware.

Oh, so that’s what the patch was about!

The patch didn’t fix any performance issues. Instead, it prepared the new 2022 games for the commencement of Ranked Battles Series 1—the competitive season where trainers can take on the best of the best!

There’s a catch, though. Due to what many believe was a decision made to avoid potential balance issues, all Paradox Pokémon and Legendary Pokémon are banned from the series.

Maybe next time, Koraidon and Miraidon!

Image via The Pokémon Company

You get a Shiny, and you get a Shiny. Everybody gets a Shiny!

Shiny Pokémon are all the rage at the moment now trainers are finishing the storyline. But while some have figured out the best ways to find them, others have turned to exploits and duplication methods.

PhillyBeatzU, a YouTuber whose content focuses on Nintendo titles (and a lot of Pokémon), is convinced he’s found the one Shiny Pokémon duplication method to rule them all.

His method revolves around having two to four players link up via the Union Circle with autosave turned off, and it works by having one player use a Shiny Charm and a Shiny Sandwich Boost until one shows up, then letting the other player start a battle with it, before saving and exiting the game, then reloading it to find the Shiny Pokémon in their own save.

What this essentially does is let the player without the Shiny Charm and a Shiny Sandwich Boost catch the Shiny Pokémon after the player who did have them disconnected, and then that player can also battle and catch them in their own save.

Think of it like splitting the state of the game into a parallel timeline!

Generation IX cards in Pokémon OCG? Yes, please!

A report by PokeBeach confirmed The Pokémon Company registered ‘Snow Hazard’ and ‘Clay Burst’ as names for the first Pokémon OCG sets containing Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet in 2023.

We don’t know what they’ll contain, but based on the names, there’s a good chance they’ll revolve around Chien-Pao, the Dark and Ice-type Legendary Pokémon, Ting-Lu, the Dark and Ground-type Legendary Pokémon.

It was always going to happen eventually, but now that the wheels are already in motion, it’s hard to contain the excitement!

Image via The Pokémon Company

And that brings an end to yet another exciting day in the world of Pokémon news. We’ve been a little spoilt as of late, and it’s only going to get better as Scarlet and Violet‘s momentum continues to roll on.

All that’s left to do now is throw a Picnic to celebrate the fact Nintendo is working on a fix, and maybe even catch some (or many) Shiny Pokémon using the cheeky little method PhillyBeatzU stumbled across.