The 10 best Shiny Pokémon players can hunt in Scarlet and Violet

The first thing many Shiny hunters do in new Pokémon games is search for information on what the coolest-looking Shinies are. There were a ton of new Pokémon added to Scarlet and Violet and players are having a blast finding the Shiny variants of them.

Once the game is finished and players are left to fill in the Pokédex and do whatever the end-game has to offer, players will naturally shift to hunting for Shinies. Some are easier to get than others, and there are some Pokémon that might not be worth hunting if their Shiny variant is either not that different from the original or if the re-color of it just doesn’t look great.

Here are the 10 best Shinies players can choose from when starting their first Shiny hunt in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, ranked in no specific order.

Greavard

Image via The Pokémon Company/Serebii

This cute little pup had everyone fawning over it when it was first announced in one of the trailers ahead of the game’s release. Now, players have found its Shiny variant and it’s pretty good. The light blue pup has turned a yellow that fades into white toward the bottom of its body.

Wiglett

Image via The Pokémon Company/Serebii

This phallic Pokémon had the internet absolutely on fire on the day it was showcased. The term “Wiglett Wednesday” was dubbed and players vowed that it would be their first Shiny hunt of the game. It turns out the Shiny is pretty good since the color is so different from its pale twin.

Lechonk

Image via The Pokémon Company/Serebii

While the normal version of Lechonk is a black pig, its Shiny version turns it back to the normal pink that most players are used to when they look at a pig outside of the game. Although this is maybe a tad unoriginal, it still gives the Shiny version some charm. And it’s so cute, players want to hunt it anyway just to say they have it.

Klawf

Image via The Pokémon Company/Serebii

Crabs are usually red, and Klawf is no different. But there are also blue variants of crabs out in the world, and there are in the Pokémon world as well. Klawf goes from a normal red color to a pretty blue color in its Shiny form, making it easy to pick it out if you happen to come across it.

Glimmet

Image via The Pokémon Company/Serebii

This Pokémon’s colors aren’t all that different when it comes to its Shiny version. It’s still a pretty cool Shiny, however, considering the bright color of the petals on the top of its head. They go from a dark blue to a very pretty mint green color.

Orthworm

Image via The Pokémon Company/Serebii

Another red to blue Pokémon, Orthworm has a metallic blue Shiny version, making it distinctly different from its normal counterpart. While it isn’t the most exciting Pokémon, the color change would be pretty cool to show off.

Smoliv

Image via The Pokémon Company/Serebii

Smoliv might be the only Pokémon on this list that players might argue with, but the concept behind it, and the fact that it mimics real life, is kind of cool. The body doesn’t change color much, but the cute little black olive on top of its head makes this a must-catch for olive enjoyers.

Rellor

Image via The Pokémon Company/Serebii

Come on, who doesn’t love a plain brown ball that turns into what looks like actual gold? This is a must-have for many, just because it looks so cool with the change to a gold-colored ball.

Rabsca

Image via The Pokémon Company/Serebii

Although it’s not as great as its predecessor, Rabsca, Rellor’s evolution, is pretty dang good. The ball on the top of its head doesn’t change much, but the body goes from blue to yellow, making it stand out from its original.

Finizen

Image via The Pokémon Company/Serebii

The cute dolphin Pokémon got the same kind of treatment other blue Pokémon got, which might be a turn-off for some people. But at face value, Finizen is a pretty cool Shiny. It goes from blue to light purple.

Dudunsparce

Image via The Pokémon Company/Serebii

Dudunsparce’s Shiny color follows its unevolved form, going from a yellow and blue body to a yellow and pink one. But the color combination is worth praising, considering that players already really liked the Dunsparce change.