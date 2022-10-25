Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s new ghost puppy is already haunting fans

Fans just got a look at what will likely be a fan-favorite addition to the Pokémon franchise in Scarlet and Violet, with the introduction of Greavard, a Pokémon that looks like a mix between Hisuian Growlithe and Litwick.

The trailer itself saw a student from a Trainer Academy featured in SV going out on an expedition for the Ghost-type Pokémon Club, which could mean something similar will be included in the main game.

During their short trip out, they stumbled across a Gengar and Mimikyu before encountering the newest Pokémon, a puppy with a ghostly flame hovering over a bone-shaped candle.

Greavard is a pure Ghost-type that burrows underneath the ground to where only the very tip of its candle and the flame on top are visible. Greavard is also known for being easy to befriend and affectionate but easily gets lonely.

The tiny Ghost Dog Pokémon was very happy to see the trainer, readily bringing them a stick to play fetch with. But, just like Litwick, this Pokémon will slowly and inadvertently absorb the life force of those around it—shown by the narrator passing out mid-throw.

Meet Greavard, the Ghost Dog Pokémon! 🐶🕯️



Greavard is so affectionate that paying it any attention will make it so happy that it'll follow you wherever you go. However, Greavard will slowly and inadvertently absorb the life-force of those around it.



This has already led to fans making jokes about Greavard being the karma for the Pokémon community constantly wanting new reveals.

Next time you want a brand new Pokémon reveal, think of the costs. This person is dead now. Are you happy? pic.twitter.com/6wKOx664GZ — PLDH (@PLDHnet) October 25, 2022

