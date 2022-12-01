Which Pokémon are banned in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battle Series 1?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battle Series 1 is set to kick off on Friday, Dec. 2 and will run until Tuesday, Jan. 31. It’s the first time trainers can compete in high-stakes battles using Pokémon in the Paldea Pokédex and test their skills against the cream of the crop as they try to be the very best, like no one ever was.

There are some notable restrictions, though—20, to be exact—and they’re all Paradox Pokémon and Legendary Pokémon.

You can find the full Scarlet and Violet ban list below.

All banned Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet Ranked Battle Series One

As mentioned above, trainers won’t be able to use the following Paradox Pokémon and Legendary Pokémon throughout the course of the Scarlet and Violet series, presumably due to balancing issues since they’re brand new.

Banned Paradox Pokémon

Brute Bonnet

Flutter Mane

Great Tusk

Iron Bundle

Iron Hands

Iron Jugulis

Iron Moth

Iron Thorns

Iron Treads

Iron Valiant

Roaring Moon

Sandy Shocks

Scream Tail

Slither Wing

Banned Legendary Pokémon

Chi-Yu

Chien-Pao

Koraidon

Miraidon

Ting-Lu

Wo-Chien

While this may be disappointing news to trainers who use Pokémon on this list, there’s a good chance Paradox Pokémon and Legendary Pokémon will be usable by the time the next series rolls around in Feb. 2023.

Until then, you’ll have to use other options—but at least everyone is in the same boat!