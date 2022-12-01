The Pokémon Company registers trademarks for ‘Snow Hazard’ and ‘Clay Burst’

Perhaps we could see Scarlet and Violet legendaries take center stage.

As we gear up for the next era of Pokémon OCG and TCG filled with new Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet, Pokémon has registered a pair of new trademarks that will likely become future sets.

According to a report by PokeBeach, The Pokémon Company has secured both “Snow Hazard” and “Clay Burst” as names for Pokémon OCG sets to arrive in 2023.

Typically once trademarks are filed, you can expect to wait six months before products of the name arrive in stores.

This being the case, don’t expect to see these arrive until April at the earliest.

While no details are shared with trademarks, these names do suggest we might be getting new sets themed around Scarlet and Violet’s legendary Pokémon. In these new generation games, there are four Pokémon available by collecting spikes from around the Paldea region.

The Dark and Ice-type Pokémon Chien-Pao would seem a likely contender to feature in the Snow Hazard set. Similarly, Clay Burst could be indicating a big spot for the Dark and Ground-type legendary Ting-Lu.

Of course, right now this is simply speculation and we’ll have to wait until 2023 to know for sure what these names mean for Pokémon OCG.

The first arrival of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet into the Japanese card game will take place in January and be followed by another set in March called Triple Beat. February will see the first Pokémon TCG Scarlet and Violet products and later in 2023 we will also get an equivalent of Snow Hazard and Clay Burst in the West.