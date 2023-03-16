Latest Pokémon News: Go players in raptures over ultimate Galarian Zapdos catch, impossible Gholdengo feat

Some players get all the luck, others have to work for it.

The only thing better than catching a rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go is having the Go Plus device, which plays on your behalf, do it for you, and for one player, it caught a Galarian Zapdos.

In other news, a dedicated Pokémon Scarlet and Violet player with the patience of a saint managed to assemble a team of Gholdengo. It would have taken a lot of time due to what’s required.

And on a final note, Niantic has reintroduced video advertisements that give players a chance to earn rewards, but the community feels it’s not worth the trouble, and they’re not impressed.

Go Plus device defies odds, catches Galarian Zapdos

The Pokémon Go Plus device is a nifty tool that allows players to catch Pokémon on the fly without using their smartphones, among other things, and sometimes, that results in a pleasant surprise.

For one player, that surprise was catching a Galarian Zapdos, which, as other players pointed out, is rare enough as is, let alone when done with a Go Plus device. There’s nothing like having a gadget do all the hard work for you, and still reaping the rewards.

Scarlet and Violet player assembles team filled with Gholdengo

Two Gholdengos are better than one, but since evolving Gimmighoul into one costs 999 Gimmighoul coins, which aren’t easy to come by, it takes a lot of time and commitment. That wasn’t an issue for one player, however, who managed to assemble a team of six, despite the fact it would have taken an absurd amount of time to gather the 5,994 coins.

Gholdengo also happens to be meta in the competitive scene, and while six of them might be overkill, it’s still a remarkable achievement and one that left the fandom in awe.

Go brings back video ads with rewards, but nobody cares

Just when you thought the choir of fury directed at Niantic couldn’t get any louder, they decided to re-introduce video ads with an incentive for players to watch them by giving them rewards. The problem, however, is the rewards aren’t compelling in the eyes of the community. In fact, they’re so bad, players agree it’s simply not worth watching any ads.

“I wouldn’t sit through a video for this,” said one player. “I did get the AR promos… and I was more than happy to do that for a Poffin. I stopped seeing them when the new season started and was hoping they’d come back. But this is longer and has no good rewards.”