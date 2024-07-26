Is Force Palm good in Pokémon Go?

There are dozens of attacks available to every Pokémon in Pokémon Go, and it can become confusing to keep track of them all. When Niantic introduces a new one, it’s going to be compared to the best moves, and that’s what we’ll be doing with Force Palm.

We’ll be seeing if it’s a worthwhile choice you should consider using for your Fighting-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Force Palm is a fast attack that deals most of the damage against an opponent, and it’s how your Pokémon charge up their charged attacks. Here’s what you need to know about whether Force Palm is good in Pokémon Go.

Should you use Force Palm in Pokémon Go?

Force Palm arrives alongside the debut of Mega Lucario. Image via the Pokemon Company, remix by Dot Esports.

When it comes to picking Force Palm as a fast move, we highly recommend you use it in Pokémon Go. It’s a small upgrade compared to the previous best Fighting-type move, Counter. Although it’s not a huge leap, it offers an uptick of damage and provides a similar amount of energy.

There are distinct differences between these two attacks. Force Palm is an attack that deals 13 damage and generates 4.3 energy, but it takes three turns to use it. On the other hand, Counter does eight damage, generates four energy, and takes two turns for your Pokémon to use. So Force Palm does take longer to use in a Pokémon Go battle, but the increased damage allows it to edge out Counter enough to make it a stronger choice.

It’s not a substantial difference. If you prefer using Counter on your Fighting-type Pokémon, it should have comparable results during a battle. However, when the longer fights happen in the Master League or in battles against Pokémon with strong defense stats, Force Palm becomes a better choice. It can deal heavier damage to an opponent and should make the breaks between using charged moves more durable.

Force Palm releases alongside Mega Lucario and first goes to Lucario. Other Pokémon should be able to learn it in the future as it becomes available in Pokémon Go. It will be a fantastic move for more Fighting-type Pokémon, and we’re curious how it could shake things up in the Great League or Ultra League battles moving forward.

