Best teams for the Summer Cup (Great League) in Pokémon Go

The Pokémon Go Shared Skies season is underway, and that means the start of a new Battle League competition. There are several events and Cups for players to participate in, and because it’s summer, the Summer Cup has returned for you to use your best teams.

The Summer Cup is a returning Pokémon Go Battle League Cup highlighting a handful of Pokémon. With it being the first Summer Cup of the Shared Skies season, this one focuses on the Great League competition. Although you can’t bring out your most powerful Pokémon, we want to ensure you use your strongest options to defeat your opponent. This guide will cover some of the best teams you can use during Pokémon Go‘s Summer Cup (Great League) battles and what makes them strong contenders.

Best Pokémon teams to use in Pokémon Go‘s Summer Cup (Great League)

Vigorth can quickly overwhelm an enemy. Image via The Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

There are a handful of restrictions all players need to follow during the Summer Cup. Because it’s the Great League edition, all players cannot use Pokémon that exceed 1,500 CP during battle. In addition, you can only use teams made up of Bug, Electric, Fire, Grass, Normal, and Water-type Pokémon.

Although you’re limited to specific Pokémon types, these choices still offer various options to use in your Pokémon Go team. There’s still a good amount of flexibility, but your opponents also have these same benefits. Here are some of the best teams you should consider using during Pokémon Go‘s Summer Cup, or you can pick and choose some of your favorite options to make a completely unique group.

Mantine, Cradily, and Greedent

Mantine’s powerful Flying-type attacks make it a cut above the rest. Image via The Pokémon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

Our first team features Mantine, the Flying and Water-type Pokémon. It’s a strong choice for a first Pokémon and is always excellent to use in a Pokémon Go Great League team. You want to team it up alongside Cradily and Greedent, who can provide a good amount of coverage with their diverse movesets. You want to reserve a shield for Mantine if you encounter an Electric-type.

You want to teach Mantine to use Wing Attack, Aerial Ace, and Ice Beam. Next, ensure Cradily knows Bullet Seed, Rock Slide, and Grass Knot. Finally, teach Greedent to use Mud Shot, Body Slam, and Trailblaze.

Vigoroth, Pelipper, and Lickitung

Lickitung’s large health pool makes it difficult to defeat. Image via The Pokémon Company

The next team features the all-around favorite Vigoroth. Though not as bulky as Slaking, Vigoroth can put a lot of pressure on the enemy team, forcing your opponent to use their shield often. Don’t be afraid to swap Vigoroth out if you want to save it for later. Lickitung is a strong choice to switch with it, given its overall bulk, although Pelipper continues to be a favorite for many Pokémon Go players. Both are solid choices when you need to switch out a Pokémon.

Vigoroth must learn to use Counter, Rock Slide, and Body Slam. For Pelipper, teach it to use Wing Attack, Weather Ball (Water-type), and Hurricane. Your last Pokémon, Lickitung, needs to learn to use Lick, Power Whip, and Body Slam.

Toxapex, Togedemaru, and Poliwrath

Togedemaru is always a good choice, given it’s a Steel and Electric type. Image via the Pokémon Company

This next team features another frequent Great League fighter, Toxapex. Given the current changes from the Pokémon Go Shared Skies battle moves, Toxapex is easily one of the best options you can go with for the Summer Cup. But it’s weak against a handful of Pokémon, which means you might need to swap it out for Togedemaru during these battles. Make sure to hold out as long as you can before unleashing your final Pokémon, Poliwrath, who can sweep your competitor.

For the best movesets, teach Toxapex to use Poison Jab, Sludge Wave, and Bring. You then want to teach Togedemaru to use Thunder Shock, Wild Charge, and Cell Stinger. Poliwrath’s best moveset consists of Counter, Scald, and Icy Wind.

Charjabug, Quagsire, and Munchlax

Unleash Charjabug’s powerful Electric-type attacks. Image via The Pokémon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

For our next team, we’re bringing Charjabug to the front as the starting Pokémon for this squad. Although its attacks take a long time to animate, Charjabug is still a favorite and can be flexible for your team. You can team it up with Quagsire and Munchlax, reserving Quagsire as your final Pokémon. Munchlax is a great choice for any Pokémon Go team, but don’t wait too long to use it.

You want to use a Charjabug that knows Volt Switch, X-Scissor, and Discharge. Quagsire must learn to use Mud Shot, Stone Edge, and Aqua Tail. Finally, ensure Munchlax can use Tackle, Body Slam, and Bulldoze.

Pidgeot, Venusaur, and Diggersby

Pidgeot’s powerful Flying-type moves make it a strong choice in the Summer Cup. Image via The Pokémon Company. Remix by Dot Esports

Our final team consists of the always popular Pidgeot, a powerful Flying and Normal-type Pokémon. Pidgeot has seen frequent use in the Great League and is a top choice in Pokémon Go. You want to give it some bulky partners, so we’ve placed it alongside Venusaur and Diggersby, some of the more potent, bulkier Pokémon you can use in the Summer Cup.

Pidgeot can learn to use Wing Attack, Brave Bird, and Feather Dance. For Venusaur, teach it Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant, and Sludge Bomb. The last Pokémon, Diggersby, must learn how to use Mud Shot, Scorching Sands, and Hyper Beam.

