Ice Rider Calyrex V and Shadow Rider Calyrex V revealed for Pokémon OCG

As part of the next Pokémon OCG “Jumbo Pack,” fans have finally gotten their first look at promos of Ice Rider Calyrex V and Shadow Rider Calyrex V.

The Jumbo Pack will be released on April 23 in Japan and will feature several promo cards, including the two legendary Pokémon.

Image via PokéBeach Image via PokéBeach

Pokémon TCG database PokéBeach says these variants of the cards are different from the ones that are set to be included in the upcoming Japanese sets Silver Lance and Jet-Black Spirit.

Those two sets, along with the previous set, Matchless Fighter, will be combined to release as Chilling Reign in the TCG on June 18. But it’s strange that we haven’t seen the versions of Ice Rider Calyrex V and Shadow Rider Calyrex V that will be included yet since they’re the title cards of the set.

Image via PokéBeach

Each Jumbo Pack will come with two booster packs of Silver Lance and Jet-Black Spirit, one of two Calyrex-themed coins, and three promo cards out of the six available in the set. This means if you purchase the pack, you’ll get a coin, a reverse holo Trainer card, a reverse holo Energy card, and one of the Calyrex V promos.

Image via PokéBeach Image via PokéBeach Image via PokéBeach Image via PokéBeach

It’s unclear if you’ll get all of the promo items based on if you get Ice Rider Calyrex V and Shadow Rider Calyrex V, or if it’s completely random.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.