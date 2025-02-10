How to spot a First Edition Pokémon card

If you’re an avid Pokémon Trading Card Game collector, there’s a good chance you dream of owning 1st Edition versions of your favorite cards. These are some of the rarest and most valuable Pokémon cards ever printed, making them highly sought after by fans and collectors alike.

What is a 1st Edition Pokémon card?

1st Edition cards were part of the earliest print runs of each Pokémon set, released in limited quantities before being replaced by the more widely available Unlimited editions. Because of this scarcity, 1st Edition Pokémon cards often have much higher prices than their later counterparts.

So, how do you tell if you own a 1st Edition card? It’s actually quite simple—once you know what to look for.

Where to look for the 1st Edition stamp

1st Edition Base Set Pikachu (Yellow Cheeks). Image via The Pokémon Company

On most 1st Edition Pokémon cards, the stamp is located just below the character artwork, on the left side. The stamp consists of a small black circle with “1” inside, with “EDITION” curved around it from above. For Japanese 1st Edition cards, the stamp is often positioned near the expansion symbol or on the lower left corner of the card, reading “1 EDITION” with the number above the word.

However, if it’s a Japanese Base Set card, it’s important for collectors to know that there was no 1st Edition symbol on that set. Instead, it will have no rarity symbol at the bottom right corner, and this is the identifier for these rare cards.

Key features of 1st Edition Pokémon cards

There are a few defining characteristics to help you figure out how to identify 1st Edition Pokémon cards:

Feature 1st Edition Cards Unlimited Cards 1st Edition symbol A small “Edition 1” stamp, usually on the left side below the artwork. No stamp present. Shadow around Pokémon artwork No drop shadow behind the Pokémon’s image box. Drop shadow added for depth. Card text boldness Thinner, lighter text for HP and attack descriptions. Bold text for easier readability. Copyright line “© 1995, 96, 98, 99 Nintendo, Creatures, GAMEFREAK. © 1999 Wizards.” Later Unlimited editions drop the “99.”

Differences between Pokémon card editions

Base Set Unlimted Edition Blastoise! Image by The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon TCG had several different print runs during its early years, and knowing how they compare can help determine a card’s rarity and value.

Base Set 1st Edition vs. Shadowless vs. Unlimited cards

The original Pokémon Base Set had three distinct printings, with features that you can use as rare Pokémon card identifiers when looking for 1st Edition and Shadowless cards:

1st Edition

Features the 1st Edition stamp.

No drop shadow around the artwork.

Lighter, thinner text.

Most valuable.

Shadowless

No 1st Edition stamp.

No drop shadow around the artwork.

Lighter text, like 1st Edition cards.

Still rare, but not as valuable as 1st Edition cards.

Unlimited

No 1st Edition stamp.

Drop shadow on the right side and bottom of the card art.

Bolder text for HP and attack names.

Most common and least valuable of the three editions.

Are 1st Edition Pokémon cards worth more?

Unlimited edition Porygon. Image via The Pokémon Company

In almost every case, yes. 1st Edition cards are the most valuable version of any given card, with some exceptions for rare error cards or promotional releases. Unlimited (cards with the shadow drop border) are the least valuable. If you aren’t sure whether your card is rare or valuable, check for rare Pokémon card identifiers such as the 1st Edition stamp or the lack of a drop shadow around the card art window.

Examples of price differences between editions

For this example, I’ve gone with the Base Set Pikachu rather than Charizard because Charizards are ridiculously high-priced and their cost fluctuates a lot. With Pikachu, there are several more versions to compare to show a better range of the price differences between editions.

Card Version Raw Value Graded Value (PSA 10) 1st Edition Pikachu (Red Cheeks) $250 $4,899 1st Edition Pikachu (Yellow Cheeks) $100 $1,999 Shadowless Pikachu (Red Cheeks) $30 $630 Shadowless Pikachu (Yellow Cheeks) $13 $200 Unlimited (4th Print) Pikachu (Yellow Cheeks) $4.99 $155

Condition matters! A heavily played 1st Edition Charizard won’t be worth nearly as much as a near-mint one, and a graded card is always worth more than a raw card (ungraded). Cards in mint condition fetch the highest prices, especially when graded by services like PSA or Beckett.

Common misconceptions about 1st Edition cards

There’s a lot of confusion surrounding 1st Edition Pokémon cards, especially among newer collectors. Many people assume any old Pokémon card must be valuable, but that’s not always the case. Here are some of the biggest misconceptions:

Age alone doesn’t make a card valuable. Just because a card is old doesn’t mean it’s rare or worth a fortune. 1st Edition cards are valuable because of their scarcity, not just their age. Not all Base Set cards are 1st Edition. Some collectors mistakenly believe that any card from the original 1999 Pokémon Base Set is 1st Edition. However, most Base Set cards are from the later Unlimited print run, which lacks the 1st Edition stamp. Shadowless cards are not 1st Edition (but they’re still valuable). Shadowless cards are from an early print run of Base Set and share many characteristics with 1st Edition cards—but without the iconic 1st Edition symbol. While they are rare, they are not technically 1st Edition. Reprints do not have 1st Edition versions. Some Pokémon sets, like Base Set 2 and Legendary Collection, were reprints of earlier sets but were never released with 1st Edition print runs.

Why were 1st Edition Pokémon cards discontinued?

Wizards of the Coast, the company responsible for the early English Pokémon TCG releases, produced 1st Edition print runs for each set until Neo Destiny in 2002. After this, they discontinued 1st Edition cards due to production pressures and changing business strategies.

When Nintendo took over Pokémon TCG publishing in 2003, they stopped printing 1st Edition cards entirely. Interestingly, while English 1st Edition cards were phased out, Japan started printing 1st Edition runs around the same time, starting with the VS series. Japan continued to release 1st Edition cards until the Expansion Pack 20th Anniversary set in 2016.

How do I tell if my 1st Edition Pokémon card is fake?

What the back should look like. Image via The Pokémon Company

Here’s a quick checklist to spot fakes:

Authentic Pokémon Card Fake Pokémon Card Clean, crisp printing. Blurry text or faded colors. Proper 1st Edition stamp placement. Missing or incorrectly placed stamp. Layered paper structure. Thin, see-through cardstock. Textured matte finish on the back. Overly smooth or plasticky feel. Correct spellings of Pokémon moves and other text on the card. Incorrectly spelled words. Warm, deep blue boarder on the back of the card. Darker or lighter blue boarder. Sharp blue swirls on the back of the card. Washed-out colors or color bleed between the border and the other shades of blue on the card.

If you’re ever in doubt, compare your cards. Online marketplaces like eBay also provide sales history, helping you determine if a card’s price and appearance match genuine listings. There is an abundance of good fakes on the market, but one of the best ways to avoid buying one is to look for graded cards and check their serial numbers on the official PSA or Beckett site before making the purchase. All graded cards are listed in grader’s databases, usually with images included, making it much more difficult for fakes to pass muster.

That said, there are fake graded cards out there, too. Consider buying a less valuable graded card (which will be widely available and cheap to purchase) to have a graded case at home that you can compare any purchases to.

Learning how to identify a 1st Edition Pokémon card isn’t difficult once you know what to look for. The 1st Edition stamp, lack of shadows, and specific text formatting are all key indicators that set these rare cards apart from their Unlimited counterparts.

If you own 1st Edition Pokémon cards, consider getting them professionally graded—especially if they’re in near-mint condition. With Pokémon card values continuing to rise, these early printings are some of the most prized collectibles in the trading card world.

