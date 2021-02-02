How to select Red or Green Version for the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event

Once you pick a side, you can't go back.

On Feb. 20, Pokémon Go players will be able to enjoy a special event that will celebrate the original games in the franchise, Pokémon Red and Green, with the Go Tour: Kanto.

We already knew there would be different versions of the event themed around each of the original games, but now we have more details for what players can expect when they pick between Red Version and Green Version.

To select your version, all you need to do is follow these steps. But be careful because once you select a version, you can’t swap.

Open your Item Bag

Tap your Go Tour: Kanto ticket to bring up the selection pop-up.

This selection pop-up will prompt you to tap either Choose Red or Choose Green .

or . After selecting your version, you’ll be asked to tap yes to confirm.

Red players will find exclusive Pokémon like Ekans, Oddish, Mankey, Growlithe, Scyther, and Electabuzz being attracted to Incense. There will also be increased shiny odds for Ekans, Nidoran♀, Oddish, Diglett, Mankey, Growlithe, Ponyta, Shellder, Drowzee, Krabby, Hitmonlee, Lickitung, Scyther, Electabuzz, Eevee, and Kabuto.

Green players will have Sandshrew, Vulpix, Meowth, Bellsprout, Magmar, and Pinsir appearing with Incense and increased odds at encountering shiny Sandshrew, Nidoran♂, Vulpix, Meowth, Psyduck, Bellsprout, Geodude, Exeggcute, Hitmonchan, Koffing, Tangela, Horsea, Magmar, Pinsir, Eevee, and Omanyte.

Shiny odds for Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Pikachu, and Dratini will be universally boosted for all players during the event.