If you want to solve ‘em all as soon as possible in Detective Pikachu Returns, then fear not as we’ve done our own investigating on the preload process for Detective Pikachu Returns.

Detective Pikachu Returns arrives seven years after the original stepped into the tall grass. There’s a lot of excitement about it and it’s fair to say that fans are Machamp-ing at the bit to get stuck in.

The ability to preload a game has been a resounding quality of the Nintendo Switch for a long time now. If you are unfamiliar with the concept, allow us to solve this mystery for you.

Pikachu is ready to investigate—after food, of course. Image via Creatures

You can begin to preload Detective Pikachu Returns right now.

All games on Nintendo Switch titles are made available to preload once it’s a week out from release. Detective Pikachu Returns is due for release on Oct. 6, meaning the option to preload went live on Sept. 29.

How to preload Detective Pikachu Returns on Nintendo Switch

In order for you to preload Detective Pikachu Returns, you will need to purchase it from the Nintendo eShop.

Nintendo makes the preload setup extraordinarily easy, so take a closer look at these easy steps below:

Head to the Nintendo Switch’s home menu screen. Click on and log into the Nintendo eShop. Press on the search bar function and type in “Detective Pikachu Returns”. Purchase it and wait for official confirmation of the transaction. Now, return to the home screen, and the game’s icon should appear automatically. It will preload, and then update as soon as the game is live to make it playable.

The huge benefit of buying and preloading Detective Pikachu Returns is that the second the sequel launches, you can dive into the action.

