Is Detective Pikachu Returns a sequel?

Nintendo’s Detective Pikachu Returns is a new outing in 2023 for Pokémon’s iconic mascot. The game’s name has fans confused, though. Is it a reimagining of the original? Or a fresh adventure from the ground up?

Off the back of the film and game that started everything, Detective Pikachu Returns is the newest iteration in the franchise. A Pokémon spin-off, 2016’s Detective Pikachu follows a talking Pikachu and Tim Goodman as they forge an unlikely partnership and become an unstoppable crime-solving team.

Everyone can celebrate as the budding duo has reunited. However, even this close to release, many Pokémon players are still unsure of the nature of the game.

Is Detective Pikachu Returns a remake or a sequel?

We can officially confirm that Detective Pikachu Returns is indeed the long-awaited sequel to the beloved 2016 Detective Pikachu.

Understandably, The Pokemon Company has had a lot on its plate since 2016—Pokémon Go, Pokémon Snap, Pokémon Sword and Shield, and much more. This is why a Detective Pikachu Returns sequel has likely taken so long.

What to expect from Detective Pikachu Returns

On the plus side, Detective Pikachu Returns is nearly here—featuring Pikachu in a cute hat solving crimes around Ryme City. The stakes are about to be raised too with new mysteries to solve, including the absence of Tim’s father.

Expect even more crime scenes to wipe for clues, unique interactions, and even more surreal conversations with actual Pokémon.

If all this wasn’t enough, there have been two new generations of Pokémon released since the events of Detective Pikachu. So you can expect a whole bunch of new fun faces to emerge in Detective Pikachu Returns when it releases on Oct. 6.

