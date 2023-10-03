Detective Pikachu Returns countdown: Exact start time and release date

A new adventure in the land of Pokémon lies ahead with Detective Pikachu Returns, which as the title suggests, sees the return of everyone’s favorite electric mouse detective.

Continuing on from the previous adventure of the titular character and Tim Goodman, which saw the pair investigate the mysterious R substance, a fresh mystery lies ahead that requires you to work together—and with other Pokémon.

It’s been a long seven years since the first Detective Pikachu released, so excitement is understandably at boiling point, but the countdown to the latest Pokémon is now well and truly on.

What time does Detective Pikachu Returns release?

The wait is almost over. Image via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Players will be able to access Detective Pikachu Returns when the title releases on Nintendo Switch on Friday, Oct. 6.

Detective Pikachu Returns will launch globally, meaning players around the world will all be able to simultaneously, with the only variation being their local time. It is expected to be released at 6 pm PT/8 pm CT/9 pm ET/2 am BST.

You can see a countdown for the release of Detective Pikachu Returns below.

Detective Pikachu returns countdown

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 2 : 0 3 : 5 2 : 5 2

Does Detective Pikachu Returns have early access?

While many games often release with early access coming alongside a more expensive version of the title, that is not the case with Detective Pikachu Returns and there is no early access period for the game.

Unfortunately, that means there are no ways to play the game earlier than the release time, and you’ll just have to be patient in the meantime.

On the bright side, it gives you plenty of time to practice for your investigations by playing Cluedo or reading a Sherlock Holmes book.

About the author