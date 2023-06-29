How to get Falinks in Pokémon Go

Falinks is an interesting Fighting-type Pokémon introduced in Gen VIII, consisting of six members that link together to form one long line. The six round creatures use power in numbers to take down their enemies and secure victory.

Despite being a relatively newer Pokémon to the franchise, Falinks has already marched its way into Pokémon Go. If you’re still looking to add the Gen VIII Fighting type to your collection, here’s how you can get it.

Where to find Falinks in Pokémon Go

As with many other Pokémon in Pokémon Go, Falinks can be found in the wild as a standard encounter. However, there’s also an additional way to encounter it during the Hidden Gems season (June 1 to Sept. 1, 2023).

As part of the Go Battle League, Pokémon players can catch Falinks as a reward encounter once they reach Rank 16. Although this means you’ll have to participate in the Go Battle League, it’s a great opportunity to catch Falinks along with other reward Pokémon like Goomy and Gible, if you haven’t filled out their Pokédex entries yet.

Once the Hidden Gems season ends, you’ll have to rely on wild spawns for Falinks. If you’re still having trouble, you might have to wait until the Fighting type is featured in a special event with boosted spawn rates or research tasks with more rewards.

