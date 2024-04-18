Sometimes, trainers can run into some pretty tricky problems when playing Pokémon GO. From small issues to large glitches like the Rediscover Yourself avatar bug, people will be hard-pressed to find a solution.

Pokémon GO‘s latest update has added a ton of new features to the game, including a fresh in-game map, revamped encounter screens, and battle screens that are all customized based on your current location.

However, there are a ton of people who are not happy at all with the new update, stating it has broken the game in a multitude of ways. With the developers needing to scramble, users will need to resort to other tactics to rectify their issues before an official bug fix is applied to the game.

What is the Rediscover Yourself avatar bug in Pokémon GO?

An unfortunate discovery. Image via Niantic

The Pokémon GO Rediscover Yourself avatar bug occurs when a player loads into their game, only to discover that their avatar and character profile have been completely blacked out. Additionally, this bug has also been reported to affect the in-game GPS, making it unusable while the bug is active.

This bug is pretty obvious to the naked eye, and should heavily affect your gameplay moving forward. As a result, there are only a few quick fix methods to hammering out the kinks as you attempt to jump back on your adventure.

How to fix the Rediscover Yourself avatar bug in Pokémon GO

The Rediscover Yourself avatar bug in Pokémon GO can only be reliably fixed by uninstalling and reinstalling the game from your device. An update hasn’t been released for the fix just yet, but a quick reinstall shouldn’t take too much time from your day to complete. You will, however, need to reactivate all of your connections to other apps, along with switching your settings to your desired state.

