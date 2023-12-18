How to find Lustrous Globe to get Origin Forme Palkia in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

The Spatial Pokémon just got some new power. And two new legs.

Palkia, the Spatial Pokémon, might look a bit silly within a Pokéball. But it would look much sillier while it’s Palkia Origin Forme, a version of itself introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and brought to a mainline game in The Indigo Disk. Let’s make that silliness a reality, shall we?

Palkia is a Generation Four legendary Pokémon that joins the Pokédex during The Indigo Disk. This is the first time Palkia has been available since the release of Legends: Arceus, and thus, the first time its Origin Forme has been around a mainline game. Let’s see what those long legs can do for it in Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find the Lustrous Globe in The Indigo Disk

This auctioneer got this immensely powerful Lustrous Globe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Lustrous Globe can be found at a black-shirted auctioneer in Porto Marinada after you have put a Palkia in your Box or party in The Indigo Disk. This auctioneer hawks several legendary-based items, including the Lustrous Orb. You can bet for it normally, with a group of NPCs, and get it in your inventory for as little as 3,000 and as much as 10,000 Poké Dollars.

The first part of getting the Lustrous Globe is having Palkia on your team or in your Box. When approaching the auctioneer, we had Palkia on our team for insurance sake, and she started selling a Lustrous Globe immediately. You should be fine if Palkia is in your Box. If she isn’t selling the Lustrous Globe, you may have to purchase whatever item she has now or wait for her stock to cycle before looking again.

The Globe starts at 500 Poké Dollars, and the NPCs aren’t going to let up. You should be safe at around 5,000 Poké Dollars, but be ready to invest upwards of 10,000 into the Globe. The NPCs can be brutal bidders if you are unlucky enough.

Once you have the Lustrous Globe, you can turn Palkia into its Origin Forme by simply giving it the Globe. This will cause it to change forms to Origin Forme in a brief cutscene. Don’t worry if you don’t like the look of it—you can change it back to its normal form by taking the Globe away from it.

Origin Forme Palkia is more of a reference than a massive boost for your Palkia’s strength. Despite being the epitome of the Space Pokémon, all Origin Forme does is cause it to lose some Attack, gain some Speed, and cause Spacial Rend to lose damage and accuracy but gain critical hit chance. The speed increase is legitimately nice for Palkia, and since Spacial Rend is only a single move, you can get away with it being more of a Hail Mary.

The Lustrous Orb might be a better option, however. It boosts your Palkia’s Water and Dragon-type moves by 20 percent. This static increase means your Palkia will be slower but hit consistently harder with everything in its kit. This is a bit of a trade-off, so consider what your team composition looks like before dedicating yourself one way or the other.

Can you catch Palkia in The Indigo Disk?

Dragon raids like this one are where you can find Dialga and Palkia. But, act fast. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can catch Palkia in Generation Nine through Tera Raid events but not through the base game of The Indigo Disk. As event-only Pokémon, you only have a limited time to catch them through Generation Nine methods. Otherwise, you’ll have to rely on Pokémon HOME, trading, or hoping that GameFreak takes pity on you and brings the event back.

Until Dec. 21, Palkia and Dialga are five-star Raid options that players can use to catch the Generation Four title legendaries. These raids are pure Tera Dragon. The Palkia Raid is a bit of a cake-walk, given you can use a solid Fairy type like Azumarill, which doesn’t instantly die to Thunder.

Once that event leaves, you will be stuck either trading, importing from HOME, or waiting for another event. While it is not impossible for GameFreak to run another Palkia Event in the future, it might take several months. It is also possible that the Snacksworth questline could be expanded through updates to include favorites like Dialga and Palkia, but there are no signs from GameFreak about whether or not that will be possible.