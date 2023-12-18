‘Snacksworth is EVIL’: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players blame The Indigo Disk NPC for Legendary issues

As Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players battle their way through The Indigo Disk DLC, they’re finding a common enemy in the NPC who helps you unlock the 25 returning Legendary Pokémon. His name is Snacksworth.

Players who’ve breezed through the entire DLC storyline may have already met Snacksworth. He’s the elderly man in a business suit at the entrance to Blueberry Academy. If you speak to him, he helps you unlock Legendary Pokémon encounters in exchange for completing Blueberry Quests (BBQs). He does so by giving you certain snacks like the Rayquaza Treat or Articuno Treat as he gives you hints of their whereabouts in Paldea.

What do you think of this man? Screengrab by Dot Esports

This sounds great, especially if your goal is to collect as many Legendary Pokémon as possible in the Gen IX games. However, many players seem to have beef with Snacksworth, as seen in a Dec. 17 Reddit thread.

Players are complaining about the “unsettling vibes Snacksworth gives off,” comparing it to corporate greed. Whether intentional or not, the NPC has the aura of a businessman who’ll do anything for big money, and his smile can come across as fake. For all we know, his real name isn’t even Snacksworth.

And then he hits you with a business deal—you complete quests for him, and he’ll pay you in Legendary Treats. Of course, it’s this well-off businessman who has the power (or items) to summon 25 rare Legendary Pokémon. The OP even questions if this man truly cares about Pokémon, or if it’s just part of his business.

In addition to Snacksworth’s off-putting vibes, players also aren’t sold on how he’s making us unlock the Legendary Pokémon. More specifically, some of the Legendary Pokémon are locked until you complete group BBQs. This requires a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership unless you have the free trial or can team up with friends in person. Scarlet and Violet players who don’t have the free trial or friends to meet up with IRL feel as though some Legendary ‘mons are locked behind a paywall for them. Thanks, Snacksworth.

To top it all off, Shiny Hunters aren’t having it with Snacksworth, either. All of the Legendary Pokémon that spawn from Snacksworth’s Treats are Shiny-locked, meaning they cannot and will not be Shiny encounters. “Dude is a legit scammer,” one player joked after mentioning the Shiny-locked aspect of these Legendary encounters.

Needless to say, a lot of Scarlet and Violet fans seem to have strong opinions about Snacksworth, and, surprisingly, I didn’t see more comments about his peculiar name.