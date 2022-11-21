How to evolve Sneasel into Weavile in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are the latest adventures from Game Freak that set players loose in an open world filled with magical creatures. While it introduces a number of new Pokémon, some of the series’ classics are making a return, including Sneasel. With players finding the Pokémon in Paldea, many are curious how you can evolve it to its final form.

You’ll find Sneasel wandering around in the Glaseado Mountain region, especially at night. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to evolve the Sneasel into a Weavile in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to evolve Sneasel into Weavile in Scarlet and Violet

To evolve a Sneasel into a Weavile, you’ll need to give it a Razor Claw and have it level up at night time, once it’s dark outside. Of course, you’ll first need to find the evolution item first at one of the Delibird Presents stores. There are two Delibird Presents stores located in Mesagoza early in the game, but you’ll likely have to wait to unlock the Razor Claw.

Certain evolution items won’t unlock inside the Delibird Presents store until you’ve defeated three or four of the gym leaders. At that point, you’ll need to pay 15,000 PokéDollars to get the item, so you may need to save up or wait until you have a specific Sneasel that you want to evolve into a Weavile.

Related: Pokémon’s extremely rare Shinies are easier to find than you might think in Scarlet and Violet

If you don’t want to shell out a lot of money for the Razor Claw, you can always look for a Weavile in the Glaseado Mountain region at night. This Pokémon seems more nocturnal, with both variations being easier to find once the sun goes down. This is an alternate way to get the Pokémon in your Pokédex without having to pay a large sum.

That’s all you need to know about how to evolve a Sneasel into a Weavile in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.