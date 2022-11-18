How to evolve Lechonk into Oinkologne in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Since The Pokémon Company revealed the cute little pig named Lechonk for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the internet has taken to protecting it at all costs. Now that the games are here, players are scurrying to get it in their parties and leveling it up to evolve it.

Lechonk is one of the first Pokémon that players run into in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This cute little pig-like creature runs around all of the starting areas in the game, and there are a ton of them to scoop up since they are a common spawn. Players are practically tripping over them when they start the game.

Since Lechonk only has one evolution in its line, players are curious about when it will evolve from the tiny creature it starts as to a more boisterous version of the Pokémon. Luckily, there is no difficult mechanic required to evolve Lechonk into its evolved form, Oinkologne. Players will simply need to keep it in the party and level it up.

To evolve Lechonk into Oinkologne, players will need to keep it in the party until it reaches level 18. At that point, the Normal-type Pokémon will begin to transform into an Oinkologne, a slightly bigger and older-looking version of Lechonk that has a darker body and darker pink features.

After that, there’s no other evolution for Lechonk in the chain, so players will be able to fill out their Pokédex once it evolves into Oinkologne. Then it is up to players if they want to keep the pig in their party or move on to the next.