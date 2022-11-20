Among the abundance of new Pokémon that were added to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there are a few Kanto staples that also made their way into the mix, although some of them may have also gotten a new evolution. Such is the case with Mankey.

Hailing from one of the original Pokémon region and the first 151 pocket monsters, Mankey has always had one evolution in its chain, but now it has a new evolution that turns the slightly ticked off-looking Primape into a completely feral being, Annihilape. The color on the new evolution turns it to an ash gray with white hair, complete with mean-looking red eyes.

In order to get the newest evolution, players will need to evolve a Primape into Annihilape, and because players will need a Mankey anyway for their Pokédex, finding one and evolving it will fill out all three evolutionary entries with one Pokémon catch.

Where to find Mankey in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Luckily, Mankey isn’t difficult to find in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. There are three areas players can look for its spawn: South Province Area One, South Province Area Five, and West Province Area One. The best area to find one is in West Province Area One since it has a static spawn location.

Once you’ve got your Mankey, you can either hunt for a Primape, which spawns in North Province Area One and West Province Area One, or evolve your Mankey up the evolutionary chain. Mankey evolves into Primape at level 28 and then can evolve into Annihilape after it uses the move Rage Fist 20 times and levels up.