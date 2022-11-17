There are a plethora of new Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, and Flamigo, the new Flying and Fighting-type Pokémon, might be eluding trainers at the beginning of the game.

Flamigo is a completely new Pokémon introduced in Pokémon SV, and early in the game, players don’t have a lot of options for finding it. It can be found in some areas in the beginning, but it doesn’t seem to be spawning very often.

The Pokémon’s description says that it lives by the water and in wetlands, but most of them seem to be toward the north side of the map, making it an easy spawn in the higher-level areas but a rare spawn in the starter locations.

Two spots, one on the southwest side and another on the southeast side, contain the flamingo-looking Pokémon, but it might be hard to find there. Players looking to add this Pokémon to their team are likely to find it toward the later areas in the game in the northern part of the map. Searching in any of the yellow highlighted areas below will help you pinpoint where this Pokémon might be lurking.

Screengrab via The Pokémon Company

Although it will be easier to find later in the game, Flamigo seems like a pretty good grab for an early spot on a well-rounded team. A Flying and Fighting-type Pokémon is a great addition to a team and Flamigo comes in a nice little package for those who want those types on their roster. It might take some time and effort to get it on your team earlier in the game, but it also might be very worth it.