Pokémon Legends: Arceus has five noble bosses for players to defeat during their adventures in the Hisui region. The final of these bosses is Avalugg.

Hisuian Avalugg boasts a variety of powerful Ice-type attacks that can be quite tricky to avoid. Fortunately, with some know-how, you can mitigate all damage coming your way.

Here are all the tips you’ll need to defeat Avalugg and move onto the final stages of the game’s main story.

How to beat Noble Avalugg in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

Avalugg has four moves that it will use during your battle. If you get familiar with these, you can easily avoid them making the fight extremely easy.

The first move you’ll encounter is an array of blue orbs. Simply roll through these orbs to avoid taking any damage.

Next up are rows of icicles. Early in the fight, they’ll be sent out in straight lines. Roll out of line and you can avoid them, later they will be more tricky to avoid though so pay attention to the ground so you can see them appear.

The third attack Avalugg uses sends ice missiles at the player. If you ross just before they’re ready to connect, you won’t be hit so do this until the barrage of attacks is over.

Avalugg’s fourth attack is the easiest to avoid as it’s just a straight laser. Roll through the beam when it approaches you and begins throwing balms when safely on the other side. Once you’ve thrown enough, you’ll have an opportunity to send a Pokémon into battle. Once you win the battle, you’ll have another chance to land more balms.

In the final phase of the fight, there will be a combination of all of Avalugg’s attacks so keep moving with these methods to avoid as much offense as possible and get your damage in once the laser beam has subsided.