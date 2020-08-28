How to beat and capture Mega Charizard X and Y in Pokémon Go

Mega Evolution has arrived in Pokémon Go, and with it comes the opportunity to capture Pokémon capable of Mega Evolution by participating in the new Mega Raids.

A handful of Mega Pokémon are already available to capture and use in Pokémon Go, including both Mega Charizard X and Y. The two different forms of the Fire-type starter are incredibly powerful, both sitting in the top tier of potential max CP in the game.

If you plan on attempting to capture each form of Charizard, you will need to prepare your team. So here is how to beat and capture Mega Charizard X and Y through Mega Raids in Pokémon Go.

Mega Charizard X counters

Compared to a normal Charizard, you will need to update your strategy against Mega Charizard X because it is no longer Fire/Flying-type. That means you can’t use Electric-types to take it down quickly, but Rock-types have actually become more useful because now it is vulnerable to Ground-type attacks too.

Groudon is actually your best option here, as the Legendary Ground-type won’t take super-effective damage from the Dragon and can hammer it with powerful moves like Earthquake. You won’t want to only rely on Groudon, though, because even its defenses won’t hold up forever against Mega Charizard X.

Your other best options are going to be powerful Rock-types like Rhyperior, Tyranitar, and Rampardos that can either take several hits or just lay into the Mega Evolved boss.

Rampardos is probably the worst option of the three because of its abysmal defenses. But if you just need something to quickly whittle the Dragon down, the combination of Smack Down, Rock Slide, or even Outrage can only help your cause.

Rhyperior is much bulkier and can handle almost all of the standard attacks Mega Charizard X will be dishing out. Tyranitar can also take the hits, but will hit a lot harder with its Smack Down and Stone Edge combo, but you really can’t go wrong with any of these picks.

Mega Charizard Y counters

In a more traditional matchup, Mega Charizard Y is a Fire/Flying-type and can be easily countered by Rock-types. It also hits on the special attack side, so it will be dealing a lot more damage in certain matchups.

Skipping Groudon, you can use Rhyperior, Tyranitar, and Rampardos to great effect against Mega Charizard Y because it is four-times weak to Rock-type attacks.

Zekrom would also be a great option here because it resists both of the STAB attack types from Mega Charizard Y thanks to its own Dragon/Electric-typing. Charge Beam and Wild Charge will be your best options here for moves, and make sure you have a solid defensive option in the back if you need to stall for time.

Other good options on both sides include Terrakion, Kabutops, Omastar, Kyogre, Gyarados, Vaporeon, Milotic, Suicune, and Swampert. That will likely vary, though, depending on the movesets you have available when preparing for the raid.

Once you complete your Mega Raid, you will have a chance to capture whichever Charizard you defeated and add it to your roster.