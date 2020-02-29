Here’s every Pokémon GO update for March

Spring is on the horizon, and Pokémon GO has Stardust bonuses, along with a new mysterious event, extra Stardust bonuses, and special legendary raid weekends coming in the month of March.

Pokémon GO events taking place in Japan, South Korea, and Italy may vary until further notice. And players in these areas can check for updates on the Pokémon GO channel. But the rest of the world will partake in the debut of Thundurus in five-star raids, along with the return of Spotlight and Mystery Bonus Hour, and more.

Shadow Entei

Players who have completed the most recent set of Team Go Rocket Special Research will have access to new research in March, The Shadowy Threat Grows. Players will need to defeat Team GO Rocket, its leaders, and Giovanni for a chance to rescue the Legendary Shadow Pokémon Entei.

Pokémon GO March Research Breakthrough

Running from March 1 at 3pm CT to April 1 at 3pm CT, the Research Breakthrough encounter will feature Ferroseed. And as an added bonus, the Thorn Seed Pokémon will include extra Stardust.

Thundurus reveal

Throughout the month of March in Pokémon GO, Thundurus will make its debut in five-star raids. Players are recommended to use Pokémon with Ice and Rock attacks to defeat the Flying-type newcomer and its Electric attacks.

Legendary special raid weekends

Taking place every weekend within the month of March are five-star raids featuring a legendary Pokémon. All weekend events will run from Friday to Monday, 8am local time to 10pm local time.

March 6 to 9: Darkrai raid weekend with a chance to catch a shiny

March 13 to 16: Altered Forme Giratina with a chance to catch a shiny

March 20 to 23: Cobalion with an event-exclusive Sacred Sword attack, with a chance to catch a shiny

March 27 to 30: Lugia with an event-exclusive Aeroblast attack, with a chance to catch a shiny

Pokémon GO Mysterious weekend event

The Mysterious weekend event will run from March 20 to 23, 8am to 10pm locals time. It will include Stardust bonuses, various one to four-star raids, special egg hatches, and extra Pokémon in the wild.

Extra Pokémon in the wild: Normal, Fire, Water, Electric, and Ice-types

Nincada: The Bug and Ground Pokémon will appear in the wild and be available more often from five km Eggs, including the chance to catch a shiny

Karrablast and Shelmet will be hatching more often from five km eggs

One-star to four-star Raid Battles will feature a variety of Bug or Steel-type Pokémon

Bonuses: Two times Stardust with catches and hatches

Special Research story event: details to come sometime in March

Team Go Rocket global take-over weekend

While attempting world dominance, the Team Go Rocket global take-over weekend will feature additional Poison and Dark-type Pokémon in the wild, along with Stardust bonuses after defeating Team Go Rocket, and more. The event will run from March 6 to 9, starting at 8am local time and ending at 10pm local time.

Additional Poison and Dark-type Pokémon will appear in the wild, as well as other Pokémon that are related to Team GO Rocket

Absol will also be appearing in the wild

Chance to catch a shiny Skorupi

On Saturday, March 7 from 2pm to 5pm local time, Team Rocket Go will appear at additional PokéStops.

Sierra, Cliff, Arlo, and Giovanni will be more active

Shadow Pokémon that Trainers have seen left behind by the Team GO Rocket leaders are available for rescue, including chances to catch a shiny

During the take-over, players can use a Charged TM to change a Shadow Pokémon’s exclusive attack, Frustration, to other Charged Attacks that that Pokémon can learn normally. If players purify the Shadow Pokémon afterward, it will still learn Return, replacing the attack learned via the Charged TM.

Defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts and Leaders will earn players twice the usual Stardust

Psychic Spectacular event

The Psychic Spectacular event returns to Pokémon GO from March 27 to 30, starting at 8am to 10pm local time. The event includes a number of features, such as Pokémon available in the wild, and a debut of new Psychic-types.

Psychic debut: During the daytime, players are able to encounter Solosis, the Cell Pokémon, in the wild. And during the evening, players can encounter Gothita, the Fixation Pokémon. Solosis and Gothita will be available after the event in the wild and in five km eggs.

The following Psychic-type Pokémon will be hatching more often from two km eggs: Abra, Drowzee, Ralts, Spoink, Baltoy, Wynaut, Beldum, Gothita, and Solosis

Catch a shiny Baltoy

Psychic-type Pokémon will appear more often in raids and the wild

Psychic Spectacular Field Research throughout the event period

Updates to Pokémon Spotlight and Mystery Bonus hour

The hour-long mini-events return in the month of March to Pokémon GO with a couple of updates.