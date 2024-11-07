Forgot password
A purple ribbon with a gold crown and accents over a battle mat in Pokemon TCG Pocket
Image via The Pokemon Company
Category:
Pokémon

Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 Pokémon TCG Pocket Event guide

We've got all the information you need to become a master in the latest Pokémon TCG Pocket event.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|

Published: Nov 7, 2024 06:15 am

Events are coming thick and fast in Pokémon TCG Pocket, with a third following the global launch now available and focusing on yet another aspect of the game. To help you make sure you get all the available rewards, we’ve highlighted everything you need to know.

While the Wonder Pick Event focused on the Wonder Pick feature and the Lapras ex Drop Event focused on single-player battles, the Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 in Pokémon TCG Pocket is all about taking on real-life players around the world.

This makes it the most challenging of the events to complete so far, as you’re no longer relying on luck or breezing through easy battles every time. Instead, the caliber of opponent you face will vary from match to match—so prepare for a lot of grinding if you’ve got your eyes set on all the rewards.

All Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 cosmetics

Machamp and Venusaur ex Pokemon TCG Pocket cards with blurred background.
Ready for a fight. Images via The Pokémon Company. Remix by Dot EsportsFour emblems are

There are four emblems available in the Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1, all of which require securing victories against other players in the live versus battle feature. The event runs from Nov. 7 to 28, so there’s only a limited time to earn them.

EmblemRequirements
A purple emblem with a Pokeball in Pokemon TCG Pocket.Win one versus battle.
A purple ribbon with a bronze crown and outline in Pokemon TCG Pocket.Win five versus battles.
A purple ribbon with a silver crown and outline in Pokemon TCG Pocket.Win 25 versus battles.
A purple emblem with a gold and purple crown and gold outlines in Pokemon TCG Pocket.Win 50 versus battles.

All Genetic Apex Emblem Event 1 missions and rewards

While winning battles is the main requirement to earn emblems in the event, there are also periodic rewards for simply playing versus battles. These actually offer the best rewards, with valuable Pack Hourglasses provided for hitting various milestones.

TaskRewards
Participate in one versus battle.3x Pack Hourglass
Participate in three versus battles.3x Pack Hourglass
Participate in five versus battles.6x Pack Hourglass
Participate in 10 versus battles.12x Pack Hourglass
Win one versus battle.50x Shinedust
Win three versus battles.100x Shinedust
Win five versus battles.200x Shinedust
Win 10 versus battles.500x Shinedust
Win 25 versus battles 1,000x Stardust
Win 50 versus battles2,000x Stardust
