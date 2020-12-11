Galarian Mr. Mime and Mr. Rime join Pokémon Go on Dec. 19 in new ticketed story

Galarian Mr. Mime and its evolution Mr. Rime are both joining the Pokémon Go Pokédex in a new ticketed Special Research story event that might leave some players out in the cold, Niantic announced today.

From Dec. 18 to 21, every player can expect to see some increased spawns for certain Ice-type Pokémon, including Jynx, Swinub, and Cubchoo. Shiny Cubchoo will also be available for the first time during this period.

Get ready to tap your fingers and feet—Galarian Mr. Mime is making its first appearance in Pokémon GO! 🕺



The Dancing Pokémon and its Evolution, Mr. Rime will soon be coming to the world of Pokémon GO in a ticketed Special Research story event. https://t.co/oVWUJ5xL7U pic.twitter.com/uXjtGdZoZm — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) December 11, 2020

As for bonuses, Incense will be more effective at attracting wild Pokémon and will last for three hours instead of the usual one hour.

As for the Galarian Mr. Mime portion of the event, on Dec. 19, players can purchase a ticket to gain access to a Special Research line featuring Galar-native Pokémon. This will be the only way to obtain the latest Galarian form being added to Pokémon Go for now.

By the end of the Special Research story, you’ll have earned enough Mr. Mime Candy to evolve your Galarian Mr. Mime into Mr. Rime, all while earning a special event medal too. Alolan Vulpix, Jigglypuff, Jynx, Whismur, Chimecho, and Snorunt will also be reward encounters for completing research tasks.

Exclusive Field Research tasks will lead to encounters with Jynx, Lapras, Woobat, and Cubchoo.

As an added bonus, completing the Special Research will get you three Incense, three Rare Candies, 30 Ultra Balls, three Premium Battle Passes, one Poffin, two Glacial Lure Modules, three Super Incubators, and three Star Pieces. A new avatar pose inspired by Mr. Mime is also up for grabs.

You can purchase a ticket for the “Tap… Tap… Tappity-Tap… Special Research” event in the Pokémon Go app for $7.99 if you want to participate in the upcoming story.