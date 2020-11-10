Every Pokémon available in Pokémon Go Eggs – Fall 2020

As the seasons change, Niantic has started changing which Pokémon spawn in the various Pokémon Go Eggs, including in the event pool.

The Egg pool for Fall 2020 includes several new Shiny forms that are now available to hatch, regional exclusive Pokémon hatching within their specific regions, and the addition of Strange Eggs from a recent Team Rocket event, which take 12 km to hatch.

As always, there are multiple different Egg pools depending on where you get your Eggs, with the most common being from PokéStops, Gyms, or Gifts. Adventure Sync and Strange Eggs offer exclusive Pokémon not found in any other Eggs, so take advantage of those hatches before they change.

Here are all of the Pokémon you can find in Eggs when playing Pokémon Go, including all of the region-restricted and Shiny Pokémon.

PokéStops and Gyms

2km Eggs

Swablu (Shiny)

Buneary (Shiny)

Wooper

Snubbull (Shiny)

Magikarp (Shiny)

Buizel

Zubat (Shiny)

Cubone (Shiny)

Mareep (Shiny)

Minccino (Shiny)

Poliwag (Shiny)

Oshawott

Snivy

Tepig

Wailmer (Shiny)

Volbeat (Shiny) Europe, Asia, Oceania

Illumise (Shiny) North and South America, Africa



5km Eggs

Voltorb (Shiny)

Aron (Shiny)

Roggenrola (Shiny)

Hippopotas (Shiny)

Eevee (Shiny)

Machop (Shiny)

Seel (Shiny)

Gothita

Ralts (Shiny)

Lickitung (Shiny)

Feebas (Shiny)

Solosis

Pineco (Shiny)

Blitzle

Clamperl (Shiny)

Farfetch’d (Shiny) Asia

Kangaskhan (Shiny) Oceania

Tauros (Shiny) USA (excluding South Florida) and Canada

Heracross Central America and South America (including South Florida)

Corsola Areas surrounding the equator, between 26 and 36 degrees latitudede

Torkoal India and Southeast Asia

Tropius Africa and surrounding areas

Relicanth New Zealand and nearby islands

Pachirisu Northern Canada, Russia, Alaska

Mime Jr. Europe

Pansage Asia-Pacific

Pansear Europe and Africa

Panpour Americas

Maractus Southern United States, Mexico, Central America, South America, the Caribbean

Bouffalant New York City



10km Eggs

Elgyem

Timburr (Shiny)

Klink (Shiny)

Emolga

Litwick

Rufflet

Gible (Shiny)

Riolu (Shiny)

Golett

Shinx (Shiny)

Axew

Darumaka

Audino

Ferroseed

Throh North and South America, Africa

Sawk Europe, Asia, Australia

Sigilyph Egypt and Greece



Gifts

7km Eggs

Cubone (Shiny)

Mantyke

Pichu (Shiny)

Riolu (Shiny)

Alolan Sandshrew (Shiny)

Alolan Vulpix (Shiny)

Alolan Diglett (Shiny)

Alolan Meowth (Shiny)

Galarian Meowth

Alolan Geodude (Shiny)

Galarian Ponyta

Galarian Farfetch’d

Alolan Grimer (Shiny)

Galarian Zigzagoon

Galarian Darumaka

Galarian Stunfisk

Adventure Sync

5km Eggs (25km reward)

Shelmet

Karrablast

Solosis

Joltik

Ducklett

Gothita

10km Eggs (50km reward)

Klink (Shiny)

Beldum (Shiny)

Emolga

Gible (Shiny)

Bagon (Shiny)

Riolu (Shiny)

Strange Eggs

12km