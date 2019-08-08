Here’s every new attack that’s being added to Pokémon Sword and Shield

Just like most new entries in the core RPG series of Pokémon games, Sword and Shield are adding a host of new moves to the game for players to choose from.

While some attacks are exclusive to certain Pokémon in Sword and Shield, others can be used by a variety of creatures as long as they’re the right type.

All of the moves coming to the game aren’t known at this time and there are still a lot more details to be fleshed out. But here’s every new move we know about so far, as well as what it does and which Pokémon can use it.

Aura Wheel

Type: Electric/Dark

Pokémon: Morpeko

Details: Changes type depending on Morpeko’s Form.

Branch Poke

Type: Grass

Pokémon: Grookey

Details: Grookey slaps an opponent with the stick in its hand, dealing damage.

Exhaustive Beam

Type: Steel

Pokémon: Daraludon

Details: The move was part of a contest held by CoroCoro Magazine in May and is a special attack that deals 140 damage. It also reduces the HP of the user by 50 percent.

Obstruct

Type: Unknown

Pokémon: Obstagoon

Details: It taints the opponent.

This article will be updated as more moves are announced.