Do Alpha Pokémon respawn in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

In Pokémon Legends: Arceus, there are a number of new features and mechanics that were added to the game, and Alpha Pokémon is one of them. These are Pokémon with red glowing eyes, and they are harder to defeat than regular Pokémon.

Alpha Pokémon are also larger than the typical Pokémon and are very aggressive if the player comes near it. Alpha Pokémon have three stats that are guaranteed to have a maximum Effort level. They may also contain moves that are only obtainable by going to the move shop for their standard variants. They can also be found Shiny, according to Serebii.

Screengrab via Nintendo/The Pokémon Company

In order to catch an Alpha Pokémon, there are some requirements that you must meet. A good rule of thumb is that your Star ranking should be three levels or higher than when you entered the zone. Once you’ve caught it, the Pokémon will respawn, but it will take a short amount of time.

It is recommended to leave the area and explore other parts of the Hisui region and come back sometime later if you’d like to have a shot at the Pokémon again. There’s no confirmed time frame as to when these Alpha Pokémon respawn, but it is a fairly substantial amount of time between respawns.

Although it is tough to catch Alpha Pokémon, it’s worth it for the high stats, and the Pokémon also stays the same size, meaning that you could arm yourself with an entire party of super large Alpha Pokémon if you had the time and the energy.