Can you catch additional Samurott in the Unrivaled Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s upcoming Tera Raid event is set to feature the Gen V Water Starter, Samurott. This event will be another challenging seven-star Tera Raid with Unrivaled Samurott running a Bug-Tera Type.

Like all Tera Raids, special or not, you will have the opportunity to catch this exclusive Samurott with the Mightiest Mark, if you can successfully defeat the Raid.

Because this is the only current way to catch Samurott in the Scarlet and Violet, players might be wondering if this is a one-time thing, or if they can take advantage of this event and catch as many Samurott as they want.

Can you catch more than one Samurott in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event?

Unfortunately, players will be limited to catching one Samurott per game. The same goes for all the other Starter Pokémon who’ve been featured in special Tera Raid events, including Charizard, Greninja, and Decidueye. The catch limit is to add extra rarity and value to all the Unrivaled Pokémon with the Mightiest Mark.

That being said, if you really want more than one Samurott in your game, you can still breed it to hatch as many Oshawott as you want. These hatched Pokémon, however, will not inherit the Mightiest Mark.

You are also free to rechallenge the Samurott Tera Raid multiple times while the event is active. You might not be able to catch another Samurott, but you can still earn a lot of useful rewards such as Tera Shards and Exp. Candies.