What time does the Unrivaled Samurott Tera Raid event start in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next seven-star Tera Raid event has been officially announced. Following the trend of featuring starter Pokémon from previous generations, this event will be centered around the Gen V Water-type starter, Samurott, with a Bug-Tera Type.

As with the previous Tera Raid events, Samurott will be around for a limited time only. To make sure you don’t miss out on the action, here are the exact times you can challenge the seven-star Samurott Tera Raids for a chance to catch it.

When is the Unrivaled Samurott Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

The event will pop up twice in the next two weeks, so you’ll have a couple of opportunities to catch the Unrivaled Samurott and collect tons of rewards. Here are the Unrivaled Samurott Tera Raid dates and times:

The first wave of Tera Raids will start on March 30 at 7pm CT and run until April 2 at 6:59pm CT.

The second wave will start on April 6 at 7pm CT and run until April 9 at 6:59pm CT.

While players wait for the Samurott Tera Raids to begin, they will be trying to figure out the best counters for the Water-type starter.

Since it has a Bug-Tera Type, you might want to consider bringing strong Fire, Flying, or Rock-type attacks to hit it for super-effective damage.

Unfortunately, Samurott is sure to have a Water-type attack to counter Fire and Rock, so Flying might be your best option, depending on Samurott’s full moveset and build.