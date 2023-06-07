Can Shellos and Gastrodon be Shiny in Pokémon Go

Since Gen IV, Shellos and Gastrodon have been some of the most beloved sea slugs of the Pokémon franchise. Although they’re on the slower side, the two slugs share a great defensive typing in Water/Ground with a lot of bulk to back them up.

Like every other Pokémon, they also have rare Shiny variants with slightly different colors, but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re available in Pokémon Go yet. Thanks to Go Fest 2023 though, Shellos and Gastrodon’s Shinies are now confirmed to be coming to the handheld app and will finally be available.

How to get Shiny Shellos and Gastrodon in Pokémon Go

Shiny Shellos and Gastrodon will both be making their Pokémon Go debuts during Go Fest 2023. Whether you purchase a ticket for the event or not, you’ll still have an opportunity to find Shiny Shellos on August 26-27, the last weekend of Go Fest.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, the blue East Sea Shellos will be appearing in Quartz Terrarium habitats, while the pink West Sea Shellos will be appearing in the Aquamarine Shores habitats. The different habitats will be rotating hourly (along with Pyrite Sands and Malachite Wilderness), so you’ll only be seeing each Shellos form at certain times of the day.

Sunday, Aug. 27, will not have the rotating habitats, so you will be able to encounter both East Sea and West Sea Shellos without restrictions. Of course, it’ll still take luck to run into a Shiny, but this would be a great time to hunt for one.

If you do happen to find a Shiny Shellos, you can then evolve it into Shiny Gastrodon with 50 Shellos Candy. Since Shellos and Gastrodon have two different forms, you may or may not also want to catch a Shiny for both forms.

The task won’t be easy unless you’re lucky, but the Shiny sea slug is worth it.

