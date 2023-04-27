Pokémon Go Fest 2023: All dates, locations, and full schedule

There are plenty of Pokémon Go events that come and go each year, but only a handful can bring the community together from across the globe. Pokémon Go Fest 2023 looks to unite players again across four dates after an extended period of turmoil.

Just like with Go Fest 2022, Niantic is running multiple in-person events around the world that will lead to a global event everyone can participate in. These events will be split up into three different weekends in August—ending with Go Fest 2023 Global.

Every version of Go Fest 2023 will have its own exclusive content, though the theme of each will typically play into one overarching narrative. This will include special research, specific Pokémon spawns, and more.

When is Pokémon Go Fest 2023?

Instead of splitting the events up over several months this time, Niantic is hosting all of Pokémon Go Fest 2023 in August.

The event will be split between three different in-person locations and a global event across three different weekends. Each event will have its own exclusive content and features, and some of that will be locked behind tickets that players can purchase. More information about the featured content will be shared closer to the events.

Where is Pokémon Go Fest 2023?

Pokémon Go Fest 2023 will be held in person in London, New York City, and Osaka. Each location will be a three-day event and this will be the first time each city has hosted Go Fest.

All three events will run with a similar layout, splitting time between hosting players in a large park and spreading out into the city. This is included in the ticket details, as players can select what time of day they are going to be playing in the park or city.

The global event will round out the month, but will also function as a ticketed event—though there will be content offered to anyone playing even without a ticket.

Full Pokémon Go Fest 2023 schedule and ticket information

London, England: Aug. 4 to 6 Expo ’70 Commemorative Park, Suits City, and Osaka City Ticket cost: $35.37 or $29.84 Early Bird 9am to 7pm local time Choose between morning or afternoon park experiences

Osaka, Japan: Aug. 4 to 6 Brockwell Park and Greater London Ticket cost: $26.21 or $22.46 Early Bird 9am to 7pm local time Choose between morning or afternoon park experiences

New York City: Aug. 18 to 20 Randall’s Island Park and Greater NYC Ticket cost: $30 or $25 Early Bird 9am to 7pm local time Choose between morning or afternoon park experiences

Go Fest 2023 Global: Aug. 26 and 27 Ticket cost: $14.99 10am to 6pm local time Early purchasers can unlock up to two special Timed Research bonuses by playing between June 21 and July 5 and between July 15 and Aug. 1.



All three in-person events also offer additional bonuses that can be purchased alongside a ticket and provides things like extra Raid Passes, decreased Egg Hatch distance, and even additional days to play with Go Fest content.