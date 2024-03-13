Can Nidoran be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon Go has a lot of Pokémon, but not all of them have got their Shiny status yet. Even some of the oldest Pokémon in the franchise are yet to get the treatment in Niantic’s AR game.

Shiny Pokémon boast a unique appearance different from the species’ regular form. In some cases, this is just a slight color change, but in others, it can be pretty drastic. If you’ve played Pokémon for a while, then you’ve probably seen Shiny Nidoran.

Nidoran is one of the first 151 Pokémon and in turn, it became one of the very first to get a Shiny form. However, that doesn’t always mean it’s available in Pokémon Go. Here’s what you need to know before you kick off your Shiny hunt.

Is Shiny Nidoran in Pokémon Go

You won’t be confused. Image via The Pokémon Company

Yes! You can catch a Shiny version of Nidoran in Pokémon Go so it’s well worth hunting one out when you get the chance.

This Pokémon has previously been featured in Spotlight Hours and during these times is your best chance to get a Shiny version of Nidoran. The last of these to occur was on March 12, 2024, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen again.

Furthermore, you can get a Shiny version of Nidoran during a normal wild encounter too, so if you’re lucky you might still catch one without waiting for a spawn boost. Once caught, you can then work on evolving Nidoran (which will keep its Shiny status) and ultimately wind up with an awesome Shiny Nidoqueen or Nidoking. Obviously, the result will depend on its gender.

Now you can rest assured knowing you won’t need to wait for Nidoran to get its Shiny status in Pokémon Go, because it’s already here today.