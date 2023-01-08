Kecleon is finally available in Pokémon Go, with Niantic putting its usual creative spin on the Pokémon to implement it in a way that includes its unique features. But once the initial hype dies down, dedicated players will only have one question—can Kecleon be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

Typically, Niantic does not add a Pokémon into the game and instantly make its Shiny variant available. This is a drastic departure from nearly every Pokémon having its Shiny enabled in the main series games from launch. Still, it is a way for the developers to make a second push for more hype using those same Pokémon during future events.

Kecleon is even weirder than normal since it can currently only be encountered in one specific way that ties into its ability to turn invisible while obstructing player progress. But can it be Shiny when you do encounter it this way?



Can you find a Shiny Kecleon in Pokémon Go?

As of its official addition to the game on Jan. 7 following Chespin Community Day, Kecleon can’t be encountered as a Shiny.

This won’t dissuade it from being a popular Pokémon to catch since it has a unique encounter mechanic that Niantic spent a lot of time working on. However, it is unlikely Shiny Kecleon will be added to the game for some time specifically because of that fact.

Shiny Kecleon will likely be pushed out during a future event, making the Color Swap Pokémon a focal point and increasing its spawn rate. Who knows, maybe there will be a special activation to finally give fans the Purple Kecleon from the Pokémon Mystery Dungeon series too. But for now, those Shiny collectors out there will just have to wait patiently for the next addition to their collection to appear in the game.