How to catch Kecleon in Pokémon Go

Niantic tends to take its time adding new Pokemon into Pokémon Go, mostly using events to implement specific species to keep content flowing into the game with each season. And now, after years of questions and interviews, Kecleon is finally appearing—though catching it involves using a new mechanic.

Just like with most Pokémon that have unique mechanics, Niantic held off on implementing Kecleon into the game until the developers come up with a way to include it in Pokémon Go using its ability to turn mostly invisible.

Just like when it first appeared in Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire, Kecleon can be found in Pokémon Go obstructing player progress in a way that fits perfectly into the mobile game’s gameplay loop. This means players will only find Kecleon doing one thing—hiding in plain sight. Here is how to find and catch Kecleon in Pokémon Go.

How to find and catch Kecleon in Pokémon Go

Following Chespin Community Day on Jan. 7, Kecleon now appears hiding on select PokéStops in Pokémon Go.

Occasionally, when trying to interact with a PokéStop to spin it for items, players will be met with a notification stating that “an object prevents you from collecting these items.” And, if you take a closer look at the PokéStop’s disc image, you might notice something out of the ordinary.

On the image, which is typically a picture of the real world-location used for that PokéStop, you should notice a mostly transparent Kecleon clinging to it. The only colored part of its body will be its signature red stripe—the only part of its body that does not blend into its surroundings when it decides to hide.

You will have to get the Kecleon off of the PokéStop before you can spin it. To do this, tap the Kecleon, which will make it briefly turn visible and move around. Doing this enough times will clear it off of the PokéStop and allow you to claim your items.

Once you exit the PokéStop, a Kecleon will appear in the overworld, allowing you to encounter it like any other Pokémon and capture it. This is currently the only way to get Kecleon in Pokémon Go and it is unlikely that this method will change—similarly to how Ditto has remained a hidden overworld encounter since it was first introduced.