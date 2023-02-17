When strolling around the world with Pokémon Go in hand, players may occasionally discover strange-yet-adorable green blobs with a single yellow feather on the screen, possessing huge, insatiable appetites.

This Pokémon is Gulpin, the Stomach Pokémon, a Poison type that uses the acids within its stomach to digest nearly any object it comes in contact with, including those that are inedible. It and its evolution, Swalot, were first discovered in Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire and since have remained some of the bulkiest Poison-type Pokémon in the series—and some of the strangest.

These two Pokémon are fairly common within Pokémon Go near urban areas, even outside of events where they may be featured. They aren’t incredibly powerful, though Swalot in particular holds a niche in specific Raids featuring powerful Fairy-type Pokémon due to its natural bulk and Poison-typing.

The Shiny forms of both Gulpin and Swalot are coated in a warm blue coloration, almost as if signaling that others should avoid them due to their Poison-type capabilities. Yet despite having been added to Pokémon Go over five years ago, the Shiny forms of Gulpin and Swalot have eluded players and remained undiscoverable in the mobile title.

Can Gulpin and Swalot be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

For the past few years, the Pokémon Go Tour events that have centered around specific regions of the Pokémon series have opened opportunities for all Pokémon from those regions to appear in their Shiny forms, including those that could not previously. This trend is continuing with the upcoming Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn, where finally, Gulpin and Swalot will be able to be Shiny.

Players will be able to continue finding Shiny Gulpin and Swalot after the Hoenn celebration concludes, though not at the same rates that they will appear during the event’s duration.