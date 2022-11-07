Guzzlord and Team Go Rocket are about to take over Pokémon Go

This is a lot of greed being tossed into a short time frame.

Disaster is upon us with Guzzlord entering the world of Pokémon Go from Ultra Space in the Greedy Gluttons event. And that isn’t all because Team Go Rocket won’t let players rest, with new Shadow Pokémon entering the fray during a new Rocket Takeover too.

From Nov. 9 to 17, players will encounter Pokémon known for their gluttony, mouths, or other similar features. This includes the five-star raid debut for Guzzlord, the Junkivore Pokémon from Nov. 8 to 23.

File 08: UB-05 GLUTTON | REEMERGENCE

Tokyo, Japan



INCOMING: 2022.11.8 10:00 AM LOCAL TIME pic.twitter.com/Hacbq2tnA1 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) November 7, 2022

As an added bonus, players who hatch seven-kilometer Eggs during the event will have a chance to hatch a Shiny Munchlax for the first time. That pairs with the 50 percent reduction in Egg Hatch Distance too, new Timed Research, and more.

That is only the start, though. A Team Go Rocket Takeover will bring the evil organization into the overworld at a higher rate from Nov. 14 to 17.

Not only will this feature the usual flood of Go Rocket Grunts appearing at PokéStops and in overworld balloons, but Shadow Alolan Diglett, Shadow Onix, Shadow Natu, Shadow Wailmer, and Shadow Golett will be tossed into their teams for players to save too.

This Takeover will also introduce a new Special Research story involving Go Rocket Boss Giovanni and Shadow Mewtwo. Players will need to complete this research, build a Super Rocket Radar, and battle Giovanni to save Shadow Mewtwo—a familiar sight for older players.

All increased spawns, raids, and encounters for Pokémon Go Greedy Gluttons event

Wild encounters

Increased spawn rates Alolan Rattata (Shiny available) Alolan Ratacate Golbat Swinub (Shiny available) Pelipper Gulpin Bidoof (Shiny available) Bibarel Skwovet

Rare encounters Lickitung (Shiny available) Snorlax (Shiny available) Swalot



Raid lineup

One-star raids Mankey (Shiny available) Swinub (Shiny available) Spoink (Shiny available) Tepig (Shiny available)

Three-star raids Snorlax (Shiny available) Mawile (Shiny available) Swalot Sharpedo

Five-star raids Guzzlord

Mega Raids Mega Gyarados (Shiny available)



Egg hatch pool (Seven kilometers)

Cherubi (Shiny available)

Gible (Shiny available)

Munchlax (Shiny available)

All increased spawns, raids, and Shadow Pokémon for Pokémon Go Team Go Rocket Takeover event

All of these encounters will be added to the already active encounter table, raid lineup, and Egg hatch pool for the Greedy Gluttons event while the Takeover is active from Nov. 14 to 17.

Special encounters

Shadow Mewtwo Encounter for beating Rocket Boss Giovanni



Featured Shadow Pokémon

Shadow Alolan Diglett

Shadow Onix

Shadow Natu

Shadow Wailmer

Shadow Golett

