Guzzlord and Team Go Rocket are about to take over Pokémon Go

Disaster is upon us with Guzzlord entering the world of Pokémon Go from Ultra Space in the Greedy Gluttons event. And that isn’t all because Team Go Rocket won’t let players rest, with new Shadow Pokémon entering the fray during a new Rocket Takeover too.
From Nov. 9 to 17, players will encounter Pokémon known for their gluttony, mouths, or other similar features. This includes the five-star raid debut for Guzzlord, the Junkivore Pokémon from Nov. 8 to 23.
As an added bonus, players who hatch seven-kilometer Eggs during the event will have a chance to hatch a Shiny Munchlax for the first time. That pairs with the 50 percent reduction in Egg Hatch Distance too, new Timed Research, and more.
That is only the start, though. A Team Go Rocket Takeover will bring the evil organization into the overworld at a higher rate from Nov. 14 to 17.
Not only will this feature the usual flood of Go Rocket Grunts appearing at PokéStops and in overworld balloons, but Shadow Alolan Diglett, Shadow Onix, Shadow Natu, Shadow Wailmer, and Shadow Golett will be tossed into their teams for players to save too.
This Takeover will also introduce a new Special Research story involving Go Rocket Boss Giovanni and Shadow Mewtwo. Players will need to complete this research, build a Super Rocket Radar, and battle Giovanni to save Shadow Mewtwo—a familiar sight for older players.
All increased spawns, raids, and encounters for Pokémon Go Greedy Gluttons event
Wild encounters
- Increased spawn rates
- Alolan Rattata (Shiny available)
- Alolan Ratacate
- Golbat
- Swinub (Shiny available)
- Pelipper
- Gulpin
- Bidoof (Shiny available)
- Bibarel
- Skwovet
- Rare encounters
- Lickitung (Shiny available)
- Snorlax (Shiny available)
- Swalot
Raid lineup
- One-star raids
- Mankey (Shiny available)
- Swinub (Shiny available)
- Spoink (Shiny available)
- Tepig (Shiny available)
- Three-star raids
- Snorlax (Shiny available)
- Mawile (Shiny available)
- Swalot
- Sharpedo
- Five-star raids
- Guzzlord
- Mega Raids
- Mega Gyarados (Shiny available)
Egg hatch pool (Seven kilometers)
- Cherubi (Shiny available)
- Gible (Shiny available)
- Munchlax (Shiny available)
All increased spawns, raids, and Shadow Pokémon for Pokémon Go Team Go Rocket Takeover event
All of these encounters will be added to the already active encounter table, raid lineup, and Egg hatch pool for the Greedy Gluttons event while the Takeover is active from Nov. 14 to 17.
Special encounters
- Shadow Mewtwo
- Encounter for beating Rocket Boss Giovanni
Featured Shadow Pokémon
- Shadow Alolan Diglett
- Shadow Onix
- Shadow Natu
- Shadow Wailmer
- Shadow Golett
Egg hatch pool (12 kilometers)
- Larvitar (Shiny Available)
- Absol (Shiny Available)
- Skorupi (Shiny Available)
- Sandile
- Scraggy
- Pawniard (Shiny Available)
- Vullaby (Shiny Available)
- Deino (Shiny Available)
- Pancham
- Skrelp
- Salandit