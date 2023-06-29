Can Falinks be Shiny in Pokémon Go?

There is only a small handful of Pokémon in the franchise that exist as clusters to form a single ‘mon. For example, the first generation saw Exeggcute, a half dozen eggs that eventually evolve into Exeggutor. Then there’s Gen VII’s Wishiwashi, which naturally consists of a whole school of fish in its School Form. The Fighting-type Falinks is a similar case with six identical members that link together in a long line resembling a caterpillar.

First debuting in Gen VIII’s Sword and Shield, Falinks is still on the newer side of the Pokémon franchise. Despite this, the Fighting type has already been released in Pokémon Go and has been available ever since. That might not be the case for its Shiny variant, though.

Can you catch Shiny Falinks in Pokémon Go?

Falinks’ Shiny variant has not yet been released in Pokémon Go. However, it will likely get its Shiny release during a future special event just as other Shiny Pokémon have in the past. When Shiny Falinks is finally released, you’ll want to keep an eye out for brown Falinks with yellow horns rather than their traditional yellow bodies with red horns. The brown color and lack of red should be a dead giveaway that you’ve found a Shiny one.

Related: Can Galarian Weezing be shiny in Pokemon Go?

The brown Shiny Falinks might not be as bright and bold as the standard one with red horns, but it’s still definitely worth catching if you happen to stumble upon one.

About the author