Best Ogerpon Masks in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, ranked

Ogerpon stands out as a remarkably adaptable Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet. Its unique trait of shifting between four forms—three of which are unlocked by equipping exclusive masks—makes it a formidable contender in both single battles and official VGC tournaments, maintaining its edge even after The Indigo Disk.

Ogerpon’s masks are key to its versatility, allowing it to switch forms, gain new stat boosts from its Tera ability Embody Aspect, and gain a new type, added on top of Grass, based on the equipped mask. This shift also alters the typing of its primary attack, Ivy Cudgel, enhancing its adaptability in battles. While choosing a mask locks Ogerpon into that form for the entire battle, the ability to change its typing with just one item effectively makes it feel like you’re wielding four Pokémon in one. Here’s a quick rundown:

Across all these forms, Ogerpon maintains consistent base stats:

HP : 80

: 80 Attack : 120

: 120 Defense : 84

: 84 Special Attack : 60

: 60 Special Defense : 96

: 96 Speed: 110

The best overall mask for Ogerpon in Pokémon SV Wellspring Ogerpon is a big threat. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Wellspring Mask is the top mask choice for Ogerpon. Thanks to its solid 96 Special Defense and the Water Absorb ability, the Wellspring form becomes a sturdy Pokémon capable of withstanding hits from notable Special attackers such as Flutter Mane and Water-type threats like Urshifu. From my experience in doubles and VGC battles, its defensive moveset, featuring Follow Me to shield allies and Spiky Shield for self-defense, is incredibly valuable. It helps maintain battle momentum or safeguard an allied Pokémon during setup for a potential sweep. Given these advantages, it’s often best to choose Ogerpon’s Wellspring Mask in most scenarios.

On the offensive front, Ivy Cudgel remains a very strong attack that is boosted even further when in Tera form.

All Ogerpon masks in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet ranked

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the top mask choices for Ogerpon are:

Wellspring Mask Hearthflame Mask No mask (Base Form) Cornerstone Mask

This order can vary slightly based on the current meta and the game mode you’re playing. For instance, in Singles battles, the Hearthflame Ogerpon often emerges as the top pick. This is due to the Attack boost it receives from the Embody Aspect ability, transforming it into a formidable Physical threat. Its exceptional offensive coverage is bolstered by moves like Ivy Cudgel, Horn Leech, and Stomping Tantrum, which have already destroyed me in online battles. On the other hand, the Wellspring form in Singles typically serves as a setup sweeper or an offensive pivot.

Base Form Ogerpon generally outperforms Cornerstone, primarily because they can be seen as lesser versions of Hearthflame and Wellspring, respectively. The Speed boost Base Form receives from its ability is typically more important than the Defense boost Cornerstone gains. When Terastalized, Cornerstone’s pure Rock type results in five weaknesses, a significant vulnerability for a Pokémon meant to be defensive and tanky. Although Base Form has an equal number of weaknesses, its impact is less concerning since it’s primarily used offensively. In offensive roles, the priority is to strike the opponent hard and fast before they can counter, a strategy made more effective with the Speed boost Base Form enjoys.

Use Harthflame Mask to demolish opponents in Singles. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In VGC and Doubles, Ogerpon’s mask choices follow the same pattern, with the Wellspring Form being the top pick for its defense. As the best Follow Me user in the game, Ogerpon can often sway the game in your favor just by staying alive and defending allies. This is why, in VGC Regulation E, Ogerpon players chose the Wellspring mask as their option half of the time.

As Regulation F kicks off, the meta is bound to shift thanks to Pokémon from The Indigo Disk and the epilogue. We’re curious to see whether the Wellspring Mask will continue to be Ogerpon’s top choice. We’ll update this story to reflect any significant changes in the meta.