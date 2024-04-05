Best moveset for Shadow Entei in Pokémon Go

When it comes to teaching a Pokémon a particular moveset in Pokémon Go, you don’t have too many options. You want to use the best choices to get the most out of a Pokémon, and Shadow Entei is one of the stronger choices.

You don’t have too many opportunities to catch a Shadow Entei, but teaching it the correct moves is important if you do. Optimizing any Pokémon in Pokémon Go comes down to making sure it has good stats, and you can use its strongest moves in any battle.

Shadow Entei’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Shadow Entei has higher attack stats, but lower defenses than its normal version. Image via Pokémon Company, remix by Dot Esports

Shadow Entei has a hefty move pool from which to pick. For its fast move, you want to teach it Fire Spin; for its charged moves, teach it to use Flame Charge and Scorching Sands. These are the best choices to go with after you catch Shadow Entei in Pokémon Go, but you do need to want to remove its frustration to teach it two charged moves.

When it comes to its fast move, Fire Spin is always the best choice. The alternative one is Fire Fang, and unfortunately, it falls short. Fire Fang is a faster move than Fire Spin, but it provides a different amount of energy per turn. When you use Fire Fang, it does eight damage and gives Entei 2.5 energy, whereas if you use Fire Spin, it does 10 damage and gives 3.3 energy. Overall, Fire Spin is the superior choice, especially when Entei’s charged moves matter the most during a fight.

For its charged moves, there are far more choices to pick from. These are all the charged moves Shadow Entei can learn in Pokémon Go.

Fire Blast (Fire-type)

Flame Charge (Fire-type)

Flamethrower (Fire-type)

Iron Head (Steel-type)

Overheat (Fire-type)

Scorching Sands (Ground-type)

Regarding charged moves, Scorching Sands and Flame Charge are standout options for Shadow Entei. Overheat can be useful, but it gives the user a sizeable debuff that rarely makes it worthwhile. Iron Head can be decent, but Scorching Sands and Flame Charge are superior in damage and energy costs. The same goes for Flamethrower and Fire Blast.

Is Shadow Entei good in Pokémon Go?

Compared to its standard version, unfortunately, Shadow Entei is a downgrade. While it does have a 20 percent boost to its damage, it also has a 20 percent decrease to its defense stat. Entei already has low stats, and giving those another knock makes it more difficult for Shadow Entei to remain in a fight, especially against powerful Legendary Pokémon.

You’re better off using Shadow Entei during five-star raid battles, where overall damage is a larger factor in Pokémon Go. I wouldn’t recommend using Shadow Entei against other players, as the standard Entei is a far better option with the same moveset.

