All Shadow Entei raid weaknesses and counters in Pokémon Go

Shadow Entei will be appearing in Shadow Raids in Pokémon Go for a short time. If you want another chance to grab this powerful legendary Pokémon to add to your collection, now’s the chance, but you want to make sure you bring the best Pokémon and know Entei’s weaknesses.

There are a handful of choices you can go with during this battle. Shadow Raids work slightly differently, and keeping those details in mind when engaging in these battles alongside other Pokémon Go players is important. We will cover Shadow Entei’s weaknesses and the best Pokémon to counter it in Pokémon Go.

All Shadow Entei weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Shadow Entei can appear in Shadow Raids on the weekends. Image via Niantic

Shadow Entei has the same weaknesses as the standard one in Pokémon Go. It’s a Fire-type Pokémon, making it weak against Ground, Rock, and Water-type moves. It is resistant to Bug, Fairy, Fire, Grass, Ice, and Steel-type attacks. I recommend primarily focusing on using any Water-type Pokémon capable of using Ground, Rock, or Water-type moves to do the most damage to Shadow Entei.

There are several attacks you can expect Shadow Entei to use against you. Here’s the entire movepool you should expect Shadow Entei to use against you and your Pokémon Go team during this raid.

Fire Blast (Fire-type)

Fire Fang (Fire-type)

Fire Spin (Fire-type)

Flame Charge (Fire-type)

Flamethrower (Fire-type)

Iron Head (Steel-type)

Overheat (Fire-type)

Scorching Sands (Ground-type)

Entei only has access to Fire, Steel, and Ground-type moves. These attacks are effective against Fairy, Ice, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon, making any Ground or Water-type Pokémon the best choices for this battle to use on your team.

Like other Shadow Raids, there’s a point where Shadow Entei becomes enraged, and you need to use a Purified Gem to help subdue it. If you don’t do this, Shadow Entei’s damage may overwhelm your Pokémon team far too easily. Each player in a Shadow Raid in Pokémon Go can use up to five Purified Gems, and I recommend making sure you have these ready before you start this battle.

Best Pokémon counters to Shadow Entei in Pokémon Go

I recommend using Kyogre, Swampert, and Blastoise when challenging Shadow Entei in this Shadow Raid.

Kyogre is a fearsome legendary Water-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go. Although the standard version of Kyogre is fantastic, using a Primal Kyogre is all the better. It’s an effective way to increase its strength as a Water-type powerhouse, making it far easier to overwhelm Shadow Entei. The best moveset to give Kyogre is Water, Origin Pulse, and Surf.

The next Pokémon is Swampert, a Ground and Water-type Pokémon. It’s the best of both worlds when battling against Shadow Entei, capable of using Ground and Water-type attacks throughout the battle. It also shouldn’t take too much damage from Entei’s Fire-type moves. If you can, using a Mega Swampert is always a good idea. The best moveset to teach it is Water Gun, Hydro Cannon, and Surf.

The final Pokémon I highly recommend adding to your team is Blastoise. Blastoise is a suitable Water-type with a lower attack stat than Swampert. However, it makes up for this by having a higher defense stat, meaning it can likely endure the battle longer than a Swampert could. You can also choose to use a Mega Blastoise if you have one. The best moveset to teach it is Water Gun, Hydro Cannon, and Hydro Pump.

You need to use a full team of six Pokémon to face off against Shadow Entei. These are some other choices you can choose to add to your Pokémon Go team.

Aerodactyl

Diancie

Feraligatr

Garchomp

Groudon

Gyarados

Kingler

Landorus

Rampardos

Rayquaza

Rhyperior

Tyranitar

After you defeat Shadow Entei, there’s a chance to catch it. For anyone who is lucky, there’s a chance you might be able to catch a Shiny version of Shadow Entei.

