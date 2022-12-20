Pokémon Go trainers have been going crazy over Chespin, Quilladin, and Chesnaught ever since Chespin was confirmed to be the centerpiece of the Community Day on Jan. 7. But while some are eager to find and catch a Shiny Chespin, others are already thinking about evolving it into Chesnaught and adding the Grass and Fighting-type Pokémon to their arsenal.

An important piece of the puzzle is knowing which moveset—a combination of the perfect Fast Attack and Charged Attack—is best to use when it comes to taking on Gyms and trainers. Two combinations stand head and shoulders above the rest.

Best Chesnaught moveset in Pokémon Go

The best offensive combination, without a doubt, is having Vine Whip as the Fast Attack and Solar Beam as the Charged Attack.

Vine Whip deals seven damage in PVE and five damage in PVP. It also generates six energy per attack, and as a Grass-type move, it’s strong against Ground, Rock and Water-type Pokémon. Using it 17 times will generate the 100 energy required to use Solar Beam, which deals a massive 180 damage in PVE and 150 damage in PVE.

For extra versatility, Vine Whip can be replaced with Smack Down, a Rock-type move that deals 16 damage in PVE, 12 damage in PVP, and generates eight energy per attack, or Low Kick, a Fighting-type move that deals six damage in PVE, four damage in PVP, and generates six energy per attack.

Alternatively, if you want a Fighting-type Charged Attack, you can replace Solar Beam with Superpower. It deals less damage overall. 85, to be exact. But it costs half the energy, which is enticing.

These are the best moves for Chesnaught in Pokémon Go according to raw numbers. Preference plays a part, too. But if you’re looking for the most efficient and consistent damage output, these moves won’t disappoint.