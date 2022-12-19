Pokémon Go’s first Community Day of 2023 is a starter

The first Pokémon Go Community Day of 2023 has been introduced and players will have the opportunity to get their very own Shiny Chespin.

The Gen VI Pokémon will spawn in greater numbers on Jan. 7 from 2pm to 5pm local time. Players will have the opportunity to catch a ton of the starter, and if they’re lucky, they may encounter a Shiny version of it.

Don’t underestimate this Pokémon during January’s #PokemonGOCommunityDay—those quills might look soft, but they can become sharp enough to pierce a rock.



Chespin will be appearing January 7, 2023, for Community Day!



Players will also get a host of other benefits, including a paid Special Research, Community Day bonuses, and bonus Battle Raids that will take place after Community Day has finished and will last until 10pm local time.

Community Day bonuses are typically things like double Catch Candy, more Stardust, or extra XP for catching Pokémon, so players can expect to have one or more of those bonuses on that day. The bonuses will be active for the entire three hours during the event, and some may carry over into the bonus Battle Raids.

For the Battle Raids, players will be able to defeat Quilladin in four-star Raid Battles. When a Quilladin is defeated, Chespins will spawn in a 300-meter radius around the Gym for 30 minutes and will have the same Shiny chance as Community Day Chespins, giving players an extra shot at some Shiny encounters.

Lastly, there is a paid Special Research that will cost $1 for trainers to purchase. Those who buy the Special Research will get access to the questline Quality Quills, which will likely reward some additional goodies and some extra Chespins.

While they wait for January Community Day, players have a host of other Pokémon Go events to look forward to, such as Winter Holiday Part Two, Hisuiain Avalugg Raid Day, and the Winter Wonderland event.