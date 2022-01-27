Are starter Pokémon shiny locked in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

You'll be able to get shiny versions of each starter Pokémon, but it may not be as simple as it has been previously.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is finally here and as players jump into their first journey through the Hisui region, they may be wondering what the plan is to secure shiny Pokémon.

With many previous Pokémon games, players have spent hours searching for these elusive rare Pokémon variants, and one common way to get them is to reset. Switching your game off and on so you can get a different roll of the dice is an effective way to get Shiny starter Pokémon. But it isn’t always available in every Pokémon game.

While things aren’t immediately clear, here is everything we know about scoring a shiny starter Pokémon in Legends: Arceus.

Can starters be shiny in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Image via The Pokémon Company

From early player testing, it appears that starter Pokémon are shiny-locked, meaning you won’t be able to reset your game with the hopes of eventually scoring yourself a shiny Cyndaquil, Oshawott, or Rowlet.

According to reports, you can find a shiny version of the starter when you are acquiring them for the professor’s catch quest, but when you receive the Pokémon it will go back to its normal form.

While this may be the case, you will be able to find shiny forms of these Pokémon in the wild and add them to your collection. Following the conclusion of the game’s main story, you’ll be able to find the Pokémon via different Space-time distortions around the map.

According to claims by leakers, the shiny rate in Pokémon Legends: Arceus remains the same at one in 4096. But you’ll get the Shiny Charm during your adventures, which will help you find shiny Pokémon.