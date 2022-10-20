All Secret Rare cards from Pokémon OCG ‘Paradigm Trigger’ revealed

All of the cards have now been revealed.

Ahead of its launch later this week, secret rare cards from the Pokémon OCG set Paradigm Trigger have begun to surface online and now fans have a clear picture of what they can expect on Friday.

Thanks to PokeBeach who curated all of the leaked secret rare cards from the set we can see the alternate art versions of key cards in the set including Lugia V, Regidrago V, Unknown V, and many more.

Image via The Pokémon Company Image via The Pokémon Company Image via tcg3matome

Paradigm Trigger boasts 27 secret rare cards and almost all of them have been revealed. Lugia isn’t just highlighted with an alt art version; the VSTAR form of this Pokémon also got the rainbow rare and gold treatment.

Of course, alongside Lugia and Regidrago plenty of trainers also received their own rainbow looks as well as the standard full art we’ve come to expect. Gold cards include Camouflage Poncho, Gapejaw Bog, and Lugia VSTAR.

Last week fans got a look at the entire regular card list from Paradigm Trigger when The Pokémon Company released them as part of their official database.

In total, Paradigm Trigger boasts 125 cards. It’s set to launch in Japan on Friday, Oct. 21. If you’re in the West you’ll need to wait a little longer before you can get your hands on some of these cards.

Many of the cards in this set will arrive as part of Silver Tempest in November while the rest will likely be pushed to 2023.

You can check out all of the secret rare cards via PokeBeach here.